Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market: Growth Trends, Sustainable Solutions, and Industry Forecast 2024-2031
The Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market is estimated to reach at a Significant CAGR during the forecasting period (2024-2031).
The Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market is thoroughly analyzed in this 195-page report, covering market shares, size, recent trends, future outlook, and competitive intelligence. The increasing adoption of low-VOC paints and coatings in the housing sector is a key market driver. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a surge in demand for architectural coatings. Market competition is intensifying, with major players such as Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Benjamin Moore & Co., and others actively participating in the industry.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
Low VOC paints contain fewer "Volatile Organic Compounds" (VOC) or VOC solvents compared to conventional coatings. VOC solvents slow the initial drying process by maintaining a "wet edge," allowing for extended workability with the product. The rising demand for architectural coatings globally is a significant driver for the market. The increasing civil construction activities and higher investments in building maintenance and repair are expected to boost market growth. Additionally, the recovery of the global housing market has led to increased consumption of architectural coatings.
The market is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, with revenue growth surpassing consumption volume growth. The prices of architectural coatings are expected to rise steadily, with premium products gaining popularity in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. Furthermore, emerging markets with increasing disposable income and a preference for durable coatings are likely to see an uptick in premium product adoption.
DIY home improvement projects are driving demand in Western economies, whereas in emerging markets, DIY adoption remains low due to fragmented retail structures.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Formulation: Water-Borne, Solvent Borne, Powder.
By Application: Architectural Coatings, Wood Coatings, Marine Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Others.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
The Market is segmented by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the global Low VOC Paints and Coatings market.
Key drivers of market growth in APAC include rapid industrialization and a thriving automotive industry, particularly in China and India. The leading market players in APAC include:
Akzo Nobel – 15% market share
Asian Paints – 10% market share
Nippon Paint – 13% market share
Berger Paints – 4% market share
The growing demand for eco-friendly coatings in residential and commercial construction projects further strengthens the market in this region.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The Global Low VOC Paints and Coatings Market is highly competitive, with numerous international and regional vendors. The increasing demand, particularly in developing markets such as APAC, has led to the emergence of several new domestic players offering cost-effective, high-performance products.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
AkzoNobel and PPG Industries
Axalta Coating Systems LLC
Benjamin Moore & Co.
Berger Paints India Limited
Safety Products
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Dunn-Edwards Corporation
Fine Paints of Europe
American Formulating & Manufacturing
