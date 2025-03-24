Saigon Warrior: From the Saigon Good Life to the Long Binh Jail -- A Cynic's Tale
“McDonald’s memoir is as raw and real as they come.”
Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Al McDonald's new memoir. Saigon Warrior: From the Saigon Good Life to the Long Binh Jail—A Cynic's Tale provides a rare perspective of a young airman finance specialist whose escapades offer a fresh insight into some of the more obscure aspects of military life during the Vietnam War.
A brutally honest and darkly funny take on the Vietnam War. An irreverent journey through the Vietnam War’s lesser-known stories. These are some of the nicer comments about Al McDonald’s military service. However, in 1966, all this young airman wants is to get the hell out of Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, the worst Air Force base in the country.
After volunteering to serve in Vietnam, McDonald becomes a Saigon warrior and black marketeer, reveling in all the hedonistic pleasures the city offers. But the good life comes to a screeching halt when he ends up in the notorious Long Binh Jail.
This short memoir is a compelling read for all those people who were skeptical about the Vietnam War. It turns out that they were absolutely right.
Learn more at saigonwarrioracynicstale.
At 80 pages, Saigon Warrior is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7787-9 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: MEMOIR / Military
About the Author: Al McDonald is a retired IRS revenue officer, enrolled agent and tax consultant now living in Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida and the Woodrow Wilson College of Law and has traveled extensively in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. A lifelong procrastinator, he hopes to complete a book about his French Foreign Legion experiences sometime in this century. He can be reached at alm6684@gmail.com.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
