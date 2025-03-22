Global Point Of Care Data Management Systems Market Size, Growth Insights, Report 2024-2031
Global Point Of Care Data Management Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) Global Point Of Care Data Management Systems Market size was valued at US$ YY million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ YY million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031)
Market Dynamics
Growing Adoption of Point-of-Care Data Management Systems to Drive
Market Growth
The increasing adoption of point-of-care (POC) data management systems for health records is expected to significantly boost market growth over the forecast period.
According to a November 2020 article in Practical Laboratory Medicine, accreditation and regulatory standards emphasize the need to integrate POCT results into patients’ electronic medical records (EMRs). This integration enhances accessibility, enables test result monitoring, prevents unnecessary repeat testing, and provides evidence for improved patient outcomes.
Given that POCT results influence clinical decision-making, proper documentation is crucial. This includes recording reference intervals, measurement units, critical values, test date and time, device serial numbers, operator IDs, reagent lot numbers, and quality control (QC) results. Additionally, POCT results must be clearly distinguished from central laboratory results to prevent errors when trending patient data across different analytical methodologies.
The growing role of POCT in hospitals and various healthcare settings has made it a standard practice for efficient and real-time patient care.
Market Segments
• By Component (Services, Software)
• By Mode Of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud based, On-premise)
• By End-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Point-of-Care Data Management Systems Market
North America holds the largest market share in the global point-of-care (POC) data management systems market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2022–2029). The region's leadership is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key market players, and a growing population.
To accelerate POC technology innovation, the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering established the Point-of-Care Technologies Research Network (POCTRN). This initiative fosters collaborative development by merging scientific and technological expertise with real-world clinical needs.
Advancements Driving Market Growth
New technologies and products are continuously refined to improve ease of use and analytical performance. Such advancements enhance the adoption of POC data management systems across various healthcare settings.
For example, in June 2020, DataLink Software introduced Evoke360, a point-of-care solution designed to aggregate data from multiple sources.
With its Provider Relations Management (PRM) module, Evoke360 helps healthcare providers transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, ensuring preemptive patient treatment and closing care gaps beyond just diagnosis results.
With ongoing technological advancements and strong industry collaborations, North America is expected to remain the dominant force in the global POC data management systems market, driving improved patient care and healthcare efficiency.
Key Market Players
Key players are Siemens Medical Solutions, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Orchard Software Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Hedera Biomedics SRL, Seaward Electronic Ltd., and Esaote SpA.
