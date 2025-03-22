Global Point-of-Care Testing Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 101.51 billion by 2033
Global Point-of-Care Testing Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) Global Point-of-Care Testing Devices Market reached US$ 49.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 101.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/point-of-care-testing-devices-market
Market Dynamics
Technological Advancements Driving the Growth of Point-of-Care Testing Devices
Technological advancements are a key driver in the expansion of the global point-of-care testing (POCT) devices market. As healthcare continues to evolve, the demand for rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostic solutions is increasing. Innovations in biosensors, microfluidics, and lab-on-a-chip systems have transformed diagnostics, enhancing efficiency and reliability.
For instance, in September 2024, Abbott Laboratories announced the availability of its over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor, Lingo, in the U.S. One of Abbott’s primary objectives is to help users track glucose spikes sudden increases and drops in blood sugar levels providing valuable insights for better health management.
Similarly, in August 2024, DEXIS launched DEXIS Connect Pro, a proactive service platform for DEXIS CBCT and intraoral sensor devices. This platform leverages Internet of Things (IoT) technology to continuously monitor device performance, ensuring optimal functionality. By automatically detecting potential issues and arranging necessary support or replacements, DEXIS Connect Pro aims to maximize device uptime crucial for dental offices that rely on seamless operations to provide quality patient care.
These innovations underscore the growing role of technology in enhancing point-of-care diagnostics, improving patient outcomes, and streamlining healthcare workflows.
Market Segments
By Product
• Glucose Monitoring Products
• Infectious Disease Testing Products
• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
• Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products
• Hematology Testing Products
• Others
By Application
• Blood Transfusion
• Cardiac Monitoring
• Blood Glucose
• Haematology
• Non-Invasive SPO2 and CO2 Monitoring
• Others
By Testing Type
• Immunoassays
• Cell-Based Assays
• Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing
• Clinical Chemistry Assays
• Hematology
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/point-of-care-testing-devices-market
Market Regional Share
Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region in the Point-of-Care Testing Devices Market
The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth in the global point-of-care testing (POCT) devices market, driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, growing awareness of early disease detection, and the rising demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics. POCT devices have become essential for early diagnosis and disease monitoring, significantly improving healthcare outcomes across the region.
Recent product launches highlight the region’s expansion. In November 2023, UK-based LumiraDx Healthcare introduced its highly sensitive C-Reactive Protein (CRP) point-of-care antigen test across India. Designed for use in multiple clinical settings, the CRP test helps reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions, a critical step in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Using just a small finger-prick blood sample, the test delivers results in under four minutes on the portable LumiraDx platform, which weighs just over a kilogram.
With continuous innovation and increasing adoption of POCT solutions, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a key driver of market growth, enhancing diagnostic accessibility and healthcare efficiency across the region.
Market Key Players
Key players are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, BD, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, SEKISUI Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Nova Biomedical.
Recent Developments
• In January 2023, Cipla has announced the launch of Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device. This state-of-the-art device offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers. The device is CE IVD approved, indicating the device is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive, thus ensuring reliable testing solutions.
• In November 2024, Caris Life Sciences announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved MI Cancer Seek for use as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to identify cancer patients who may benefit from treatment with targeted therapies. The assay includes one pan-cancer and five tumor-specific indications for numerous FDA-approved therapies.
