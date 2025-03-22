Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 107.3 billion by 2033
Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market reached US$ 42.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 107.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/point-of-care-diagnostics-market
Market Dynamics
Technological Advancements Driving the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
Rapid technological advancements are reshaping the global point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market by enhancing accuracy, speed, and accessibility. Innovations such as miniaturized devices, biosensors, microfluidics, and advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are significantly improving diagnostic outcomes.
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in POC devices enables swift data analysis and predictive insights, while wireless connectivity and smartphone compatibility facilitate telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. These advancements are particularly beneficial in resource-limited settings, ensuring timely and efficient diagnostics worldwide.
For example, in May 2023, Sensible Diagnostics announced plans to launch a 10-minute POC PCR instrument by 2024, focusing on infectious diseases. Similarly, Abbott introduced ID NOW, the world’s fastest molecular POC test, capable of delivering COVID-19 results in just 13 minutes. These innovations are expected to propel the healthcare industry forward, supported by government initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare costs and controlling infectious disease outbreaks.
Market Segments
By Product Type
• Glucose Monitoring Kits
• Infectious Disease Testing Kits
• Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits
• Hematology Testing Kits
• Urinalysis Kits
• Tumor/Cancer Markers
• Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Kits
• Others
By Technology
• Lateral Flow Assays
• Immunoassays
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Microfluidics
• Others
By Application
• Infectious Diseases
• Cardiology
• Oncology
• Endocrinology
• Hematology
• Neurology
• Drug Testing
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Home Care Settings
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/point-of-care-diagnostics-market
Market Regional Share
North America’s Dominance in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
North America is poised to maintain a leading position in the point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare funding, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has fueled the demand for POC diagnostic solutions, enabling early detection and effective management. Favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies further support market growth by encouraging timely diagnostics and treatment.
Leading market players are heavily investing in research and development to introduce innovative, portable, and connected diagnostic devices. Additionally, the rising trend of home-based healthcare and the integration of telemedicine are contributing significantly to market expansion.
For example, in December 2024, AmplifiDx, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics developer, announced an increase in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by $954,000, bringing the total to over $4.5 billion for the development of its diagnostic testing system. Such investments underscore the region’s commitment to advancing POC diagnostics and improving patient outcomes.
Key Market Players
Key players are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, BioMérieux SA, OraSure Technologies, Inc and Trinity Biotech.
Recent Developments
• In November 2024, PixCell Medical has certified its HemoScreen CBC analyzer under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) 2017/746. The FDA-cleared, point-of-care 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer is the first of its kind to meet the stringent IVDR requirements, solidifying PixCell Medical's position as a pioneer in advancing patient care through rapid, accurate, and portable diagnostic solutions.
• In April 2024, Roche Diagnostics India has launched its point-of-care (PoC) NT-proBNP test for screening diabetes patients at risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart failure. This innovative test, available exclusively on the Cobas H 232 system, aims to provide faster, more efficient diagnosis and management of heart failure in type 2 diabetes patients, revolutionizing patient care.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/point-of-care-diagnostics-market
Market Dynamics
Technological Advancements Driving the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
Rapid technological advancements are reshaping the global point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market by enhancing accuracy, speed, and accessibility. Innovations such as miniaturized devices, biosensors, microfluidics, and advanced molecular diagnostic techniques are significantly improving diagnostic outcomes.
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in POC devices enables swift data analysis and predictive insights, while wireless connectivity and smartphone compatibility facilitate telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. These advancements are particularly beneficial in resource-limited settings, ensuring timely and efficient diagnostics worldwide.
For example, in May 2023, Sensible Diagnostics announced plans to launch a 10-minute POC PCR instrument by 2024, focusing on infectious diseases. Similarly, Abbott introduced ID NOW, the world’s fastest molecular POC test, capable of delivering COVID-19 results in just 13 minutes. These innovations are expected to propel the healthcare industry forward, supported by government initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare costs and controlling infectious disease outbreaks.
Market Segments
By Product Type
• Glucose Monitoring Kits
• Infectious Disease Testing Kits
• Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits
• Hematology Testing Kits
• Urinalysis Kits
• Tumor/Cancer Markers
• Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Kits
• Others
By Technology
• Lateral Flow Assays
• Immunoassays
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Microfluidics
• Others
By Application
• Infectious Diseases
• Cardiology
• Oncology
• Endocrinology
• Hematology
• Neurology
• Drug Testing
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Home Care Settings
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/point-of-care-diagnostics-market
Market Regional Share
North America’s Dominance in the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
North America is poised to maintain a leading position in the point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, substantial healthcare funding, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has fueled the demand for POC diagnostic solutions, enabling early detection and effective management. Favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies further support market growth by encouraging timely diagnostics and treatment.
Leading market players are heavily investing in research and development to introduce innovative, portable, and connected diagnostic devices. Additionally, the rising trend of home-based healthcare and the integration of telemedicine are contributing significantly to market expansion.
For example, in December 2024, AmplifiDx, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics developer, announced an increase in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by $954,000, bringing the total to over $4.5 billion for the development of its diagnostic testing system. Such investments underscore the region’s commitment to advancing POC diagnostics and improving patient outcomes.
Key Market Players
Key players are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, BioMérieux SA, OraSure Technologies, Inc and Trinity Biotech.
Recent Developments
• In November 2024, PixCell Medical has certified its HemoScreen CBC analyzer under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) 2017/746. The FDA-cleared, point-of-care 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer is the first of its kind to meet the stringent IVDR requirements, solidifying PixCell Medical's position as a pioneer in advancing patient care through rapid, accurate, and portable diagnostic solutions.
• In April 2024, Roche Diagnostics India has launched its point-of-care (PoC) NT-proBNP test for screening diabetes patients at risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart failure. This innovative test, available exclusively on the Cobas H 232 system, aims to provide faster, more efficient diagnosis and management of heart failure in type 2 diabetes patients, revolutionizing patient care.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results