Pet Insurance Market Outlook 2024-2034: North America and Europe to Dominate Market with Increasing Pet Humanization and Veterinary Costs
Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), By Sales Channel (Agency, Broker, Direct, Bancassurance), Region And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) Global Pet Insurance Market Size is valued at USD 13.3 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 64.6 Billion by the year 2034 at a 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Pet Insurance Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1853
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global pet insurance market are:
• Increasing popularity of adopting pets
• Growing Expenditure on Pets Drives
• Innovations in technology
The following are the primary obstacles to pet insurance market's expansion:
• Competition and Market Splitting
• High Costs
• Lacking Knowledge and Attention
Future expansion opportunities for the global pet insurance market include:
• Rising Number of People Owning Pets
• Increasing the Bond Between People and Animals
• Increasing disposable income
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The need for pet insurance has increased as a result of the steady increase in the proportion of families with pets.
• The demand for pet insurance is growing as a result of the rising expense of veterinary care as well as the usage of pricey treatments and drugs.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Insufficient knowledge and comprehension of pet insurance is impeding the market's expansion by preventing prospective clients from appreciating its advantages.
Market Analysis:
Pet insurance describes the financial protection that pet owners have against the high cost of medical care for their animals. Because more pet owners are looking for complete medical protection for their animals, the pet insurance industry has grown significantly.
Increased ownership of livestock, developments in veterinary treatment, and the rising tendency to humanize pets are some of the reasons driving the industry.
List of Prominent Players in the Pet Insurance Market:
• Petplan (Allianz)
• Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)
• Trupanion, Inc.
• Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited
• Figo Pet Insurance, LLC
• Direct Line
• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
• Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC
• AnicomInsurance
• ipet Insurance Co., Ltd.
• MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC
• Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Figo Pet Insurance, a pet supply business, created the tiniest bark collar in the world, the NanoBark Bark Collar for Small Dogs. Dogs can learn to stop barking in reaction to common noises by wearing the collar, which fits tightly like a wristwatch. Because of its durability and waterproof nature, it is suitable for both home and travel use.
• In March 2024, MetLife introduced a new Preferred Dentist (PDP) recognition scheme called MetLife SpotLite on Oral HealthSM. Through a customized screening process and an optimized digital experience, the initiative helps employees connect with certified dental providers. This venture marks MetLife's initial step into the value-based healthcare industry.
• In January 2025, Dogness International Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") said it had received over four thousand units of its 2-liter programmable automated pet feeders from Petco's 1,600 retail locations in the United States.
Pet Insurance Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Expenditure on Pets Drives
The demand for pet insurance is expanding due to rising pet expenses. More money being spent on pets is the term used to describe the expanding tendency of allocating more funds to pet-related goods and services, which reflects a greater focus on the companionship and well-being of PETs among customer preferences. The rising cost of veterinary treatment as a result of pet owners' increased concerns sped up the uptake of PET insurance services.
Challenges: Lacking Knowledge and Attention
The poor adoption of insurance coverage may be caused by the fact that many pet owners are either unaware that pet insurance is available or do not completely comprehend how it operates.
The absence of promotional efforts by insurers and pet owners' widespread ignorance regarding pet insurance are the causes of this ignorance. The biggest issue facing the industry is pet owners' lack of knowledge and comprehension of the advantages of having insurance for their animals.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pet insurance market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because this region is well-established and has a high percentage of pet owner penetration.
Additionally, the accessibility of a large variety of pet insurance offerings and the presence of significant market participants in the area support the company's expansion in the market. The sophisticated veterinarian infrastructure and advantageous reimbursement practices further bolster the development of the North American pet insurance industry.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1853
Segmentation of Pet Insurance Market-
By Coverage Type-
• Accident & Illness
• Accident only
• Others
By Animal Type-
• Dogs
• Cats
• Others
By Sales Channel-
• Agency
• Broker
• Direct
• Bancassurance
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Pet Insurance Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1853
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global pet insurance market are:
• Increasing popularity of adopting pets
• Growing Expenditure on Pets Drives
• Innovations in technology
The following are the primary obstacles to pet insurance market's expansion:
• Competition and Market Splitting
• High Costs
• Lacking Knowledge and Attention
Future expansion opportunities for the global pet insurance market include:
• Rising Number of People Owning Pets
• Increasing the Bond Between People and Animals
• Increasing disposable income
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The need for pet insurance has increased as a result of the steady increase in the proportion of families with pets.
• The demand for pet insurance is growing as a result of the rising expense of veterinary care as well as the usage of pricey treatments and drugs.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Insufficient knowledge and comprehension of pet insurance is impeding the market's expansion by preventing prospective clients from appreciating its advantages.
Market Analysis:
Pet insurance describes the financial protection that pet owners have against the high cost of medical care for their animals. Because more pet owners are looking for complete medical protection for their animals, the pet insurance industry has grown significantly.
Increased ownership of livestock, developments in veterinary treatment, and the rising tendency to humanize pets are some of the reasons driving the industry.
List of Prominent Players in the Pet Insurance Market:
• Petplan (Allianz)
• Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)
• Trupanion, Inc.
• Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited
• Figo Pet Insurance, LLC
• Direct Line
• Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
• Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC
• AnicomInsurance
• ipet Insurance Co., Ltd.
• MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC
• Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Figo Pet Insurance, a pet supply business, created the tiniest bark collar in the world, the NanoBark Bark Collar for Small Dogs. Dogs can learn to stop barking in reaction to common noises by wearing the collar, which fits tightly like a wristwatch. Because of its durability and waterproof nature, it is suitable for both home and travel use.
• In March 2024, MetLife introduced a new Preferred Dentist (PDP) recognition scheme called MetLife SpotLite on Oral HealthSM. Through a customized screening process and an optimized digital experience, the initiative helps employees connect with certified dental providers. This venture marks MetLife's initial step into the value-based healthcare industry.
• In January 2025, Dogness International Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") said it had received over four thousand units of its 2-liter programmable automated pet feeders from Petco's 1,600 retail locations in the United States.
Pet Insurance Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Expenditure on Pets Drives
The demand for pet insurance is expanding due to rising pet expenses. More money being spent on pets is the term used to describe the expanding tendency of allocating more funds to pet-related goods and services, which reflects a greater focus on the companionship and well-being of PETs among customer preferences. The rising cost of veterinary treatment as a result of pet owners' increased concerns sped up the uptake of PET insurance services.
Challenges: Lacking Knowledge and Attention
The poor adoption of insurance coverage may be caused by the fact that many pet owners are either unaware that pet insurance is available or do not completely comprehend how it operates.
The absence of promotional efforts by insurers and pet owners' widespread ignorance regarding pet insurance are the causes of this ignorance. The biggest issue facing the industry is pet owners' lack of knowledge and comprehension of the advantages of having insurance for their animals.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pet insurance market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because this region is well-established and has a high percentage of pet owner penetration.
Additionally, the accessibility of a large variety of pet insurance offerings and the presence of significant market participants in the area support the company's expansion in the market. The sophisticated veterinarian infrastructure and advantageous reimbursement practices further bolster the development of the North American pet insurance industry.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1853
Segmentation of Pet Insurance Market-
By Coverage Type-
• Accident & Illness
• Accident only
• Others
By Animal Type-
• Dogs
• Cats
• Others
By Sales Channel-
• Agency
• Broker
• Direct
• Bancassurance
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results