Human Microbiome-Based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market to Experience Significant Growth Through 2031 as Consumers Embrace Functional and Integrative Medicine
Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (D2C Gut Health Test, Probiotic Supplements, Personalized Nutrition, Microbiome Modulators), by End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024-20
The Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market Size is estimated to grow a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period for 2023-2031.
Global Human Microbiome-Based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market are:
• Rising consumer knowledge of the importance of gut microbiota in general health
• Increasing incidence of chronic illnesses linked to digestive issues
• In functional and integrative medicine, gut microbiome testing is becoming more and more popular
The following are the primary obstacles to the human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market's expansion:
• Expensive microbiome analysis and testing
• Difficulties in validating test results and standardizing them
• Microbiome-based health solutions have a limited regulatory framework
Future expansion opportunities for the global human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market include:
• Developments in personalized nutrition technologies and microbiome sequencing
• Entry into developing markets where people are becoming more health-conscious
• Partnership with pharmaceutical firms for treatments based on the microbiome
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market is expected to develop over the projected period due to growing awareness of dietary choices and constraints, such as vegan and gluten-free diets.
• It is anticipated that the growth in research on the microbiome's effects on health and the creation of products and services based on microbiomes will open up new markets within the projected time frame.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Insufficient knowledge of human microbiome products will restrict human microbiome-based gut health tests and nutrition market expansion.
Market Analysis:
The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, commonly referred to as microbiota or microbes, representing thousands of different species, such as viruses, parasites, bacteria and fungi. Both beneficial and possibly hazardous microorganisms make up each person's microbiota.
The COVID-19 impact increased consumer awareness of the significance of gut health, gut immunity, and gut health testing, which will influence gut microbiome nutrition research and production. Growing knowledge of the microbiota's function in illness development and the quick development of microbiome diagnostic testing are anticipated to propel the human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market expansion over the forecast period.
Additionally, there should be significant growth potential for expanding partnerships between public and private entities.
List of Prominent Players in the Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market:
• HSK Genetech
• Mybacs
• ISOThrive
• Nouri
• Seed Health
• ExeGi
• Kerry
• Immune Biotech
• ResBiotic
• Fitbiomics
• Bayer Consumer Health
• Clasado Biosciences
• CometBio
• Essential formulae
• Mamasselect
• Hyperbiotics
• Everidis
• Floraster
• Enfamil
• Pendulum Therapeutics
• Evolve Biosystems
• Gerber
• Lovebug probiotics
• Mommy's Bliss
• Zarbees
• Culturelle
• Biogaia
• Viome
• Affinity DNA
• Freshly fermented
• Carbiotix
• Troo
• Verisana
• Holobiome
• Finch Therapeutics
• Byheart
• Throne
• Phable
• Biomesight
• Invivo
• Neovos
• Atlas Biomed
• Flore
• Bioms
• Ombre
• Biohm
• The BioArte
• Holobiome
• Bio & Me
• Nexbiome
• Mybiotics
• Vedanta Biosciences
• Others
Recent Developments:
• January 2022: Unilever has partnered with Holobiome's gut microbiome experts to find food and drink products that may improve mental health by addressing the gut-brain axis. Finding certain dietary items that interact with these significant microorganisms is the goal of Unilever and Holobiome's research collaboration. Long-term objectives include using these ingredients in a range of Unilever's food and beverage items to naturally raise gut levels of calming neurotransmitters, which will improve mental wellness.
• November 2021: For at-home microbiome testing, Ombre raised $3 million in a seed round. Ombre will prioritize enhancing its current offerings, including in-app experiences, probiotic formulations, gut health reports, home tests, and supply chain and services.
Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Consumer Knowledge About the Gut Microbiome's
One of the main factors propelling the human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market is growing consumer knowledge of the gut microbiome's contribution to general health.
More and more scientific studies have connected gut microbiota to immune function, mental health, digestion, and the prevention of chronic illnesses. As a result, customers are using nutrition plans and customized tests to be more proactive in tracking and controlling their gut health.
This awareness has been further heightened by the expanding information available through social media, digital platforms, and medical professionals, which has increased demand for products based on the microbiome. Additionally, interest in gut health solutions has increased due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, food intolerances, and gastrointestinal ailments.
Challenges: High Expense of Microbiome Analysis and Testing
The high expense of microbiome analysis and testing significantly hampers the market for human microbiome-based gut health tests and nutrition. Advanced sequencing technologies, such as metagenomic analysis and 16S rRNA sequencing, necessitate specific chemicals, professional expertise, and sophisticated laboratory equipment, all of which raise testing costs.
The expense of thorough microbiome assessments is further increased by the fact that they frequently entail several steps, such as sample collection, sequencing, DNA extraction, bioinformatics analysis, and result interpretation. Because of these costly processes, microbiome testing is less accessible to a wide range of consumers, especially in areas where costs are high.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future, driven by growing consumer knowledge of the importance of gut health to general health.
The need for microbiome testing and customized dietary advice is being driven by the rising incidence of digestive problems and the increased emphasis on personalized nutrition. These tests are becoming more widely available and accurate thanks to developments in sequencing technology and AI-driven data processing, which is driving market growth.
The market's growing trend is also attributed to the presence of major industry players, rising healthcare costs, and a proactive regulatory framework that supports microbiome research.
Segmentation of Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market-
By Product-
• D2C Gut Health Test
• Probiotic Supplements
• Personalized Nutrition
• Microbiome Modulators
o Ingredients
o Medical Foods
o Therapeutics
By End-User-
• Adult
• Maternal
• Infant
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away:
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American human microbiome-based gut health test and nutrition market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future, driven by growing consumer knowledge of the importance of gut health to general health.
The need for microbiome testing and customized dietary advice is being driven by the rising incidence of digestive problems and the increased emphasis on personalized nutrition. These tests are becoming more widely available and accurate thanks to developments in sequencing technology and AI-driven data processing, which is driving market growth.
The market's growing trend is also attributed to the presence of major industry players, rising healthcare costs, and a proactive regulatory framework that supports microbiome research.
Segmentation of Human Microbiome-based Gut Health Test and Nutrition Market-
By Product-
• D2C Gut Health Test
• Probiotic Supplements
• Personalized Nutrition
• Microbiome Modulators
o Ingredients
o Medical Foods
o Therapeutics
By End-User-
• Adult
• Maternal
• Infant
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
