Capsule Endoscopy Market Forecast to 2034: Increasing Awareness About Healthcare and Technological Innovations to Drive 9.2% CAGR Growth
Capsule Endoscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Brand (CapsoCam Plus, Capso Retrieve, CapsoAccess, CapsoView, Check-cap, OMOM, MicroCam Regular, PillCam, EndoCapsule, Sayaka, Others), By Application, By End-User, By Region, And Segment Fo
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Size is valued at USD 557.1 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 1330.9 Million by the year 2034 at a 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global capsule endoscopy market are:
• Growing Infections of the Digestive System
• Growing awareness about healthcare
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to capsule endoscopy market's expansion:
• Restricted Battery lifespan
• Increased Price of Endoscopy Capsules
• Lacking Knowledge and Attention
Future expansion opportunities for the global capsule endoscopy market include:
• Growing in emerging economies
• Increasing research and development efforts
• Increasing financial resources
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Improvements in technology, such as a longer-lasting battery, sharper images, and portable information transfer, are encouraging the use of capsule endoscopy equipment.
• The merging of telecommunication and capsule endoscopy is mostly driving the market's expansion.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The danger of capsule absorption within the individual's anatomy and insufficient reimbursement guidelines are two of the concerns that are expected to limit the market's expansion for capsule endoscopies.
Market Analysis:
Capsule endoscopy is a noninvasive diagnosis technique that involves swallowing a tiny camera the size of a tablet to take pictures of the digestive system. The primary driver of the worldwide capsule endoscopy market's expansion is the surge in individuals' preference for enhanced diagnostics and the development of mixed neuroimaging and capsule endoscopy technologies.
The global market for capsule endoscopies is expanding due to a number of causes, including the rise in industrialized and emerging nations' rates of chronic illnesses, including tumors and gastroenteritis.
List of Prominent Players in the Capsule Endoscopy Market:
• CapsoVision Inc.,
• Check Cap Ltd,
• Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd.,
• IntroMedic Co. Ltd.,
• Medtronic, Olympus Corporation,
• RF Co.,Ltd.,
• GastroGenix Inc,
• Motilis Medica SA
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Check-Cap Ltd. declared that it is investigating strategic options to optimize investors' value after evaluating its operations, assets, and competencies. The organization has hired Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to serve as an advisor during this procedure.
• In March 2024, Olympus, a worldwide leader in medical technology, announced that its initial reusable ureteroscope framework, RenaFlex, has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance. The firm will announce RenaFlex's full market availability at a later date.
• In January 2025, CapsoVision revealed that the FDA has approved the use of its premier device, CapsoCam Plus, in children two years of age and up. This achievement allows kids to take advantage of the simplicity and precision of capsule endoscopy through a pleasant, minimally invasive diagnostic alternative that lessens the anxiety related to conventional capsule endoscopy treatments.
Capsule Endoscopy Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Infections of the Digestive System
The rising incidence of digestive disorders is driving the market expansion for capsule endoscopy. An aging society, polluted environments, drug resistance, inactivity, insufficient nutrition, anxiety, and disturbances in the gut microbiota are some of the reasons contributing to the rising occurrence of gastrointestinal disorders.
With the discreet, thorough picture of the gastrointestinal system that capsules endoscopy offers, diseases including Crohn's illness, wounds, and gastrointestinal bleeding can be better diagnosed and managed early. Consequently, the rising incidence of digestive disorders is propelling the market expansion for capsule endoscopy.
Challenges: Increased Price of Endoscopy Capsules
The primary hurdle facing the business is the high expense of capsule endoscopy equipment and related procedures. Its use in medical institutions is limited by the original equipment investment as well as the costs associated with upkeep and consumables, especially in developing or financially constrained nations.
Smaller medical facilities may find it challenging to offer this cutting-edge diagnostic technology due to the price load, which may also limit wider deployment. Consequently, these economic hurdles impede the capsule endoscopy industry's expansion and development.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American capsule endoscopy market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because prostate cancer and intestinal issues are becoming more common.
Furthermore, the demand for capsule endoscopy treatments will continue to increase thanks to the expanded medical facilities. The market development for capsule endoscopy is being driven by the presence of significant adversaries as well as a dynamic start-up ecosystem.
Segmentation of Capsule Endoscopy Market-
By Product-
• CapsoCam Plus
• Capso Retrieve
• CapsoAccess
• CapsoView
• Check-cap
• OMOM
• MicroCam Regular
• PllCam
• EndoCapsule
• Sayaka
• Others
By Application-
• Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)
• Crohn’s disease
• Small intestine tumor
• Others
By End User-
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
