Biodegradable Plastics Market Expansion Driven by Increased Demand for Sustainable Packaging and Growing Environmental Concerns
Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Types (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blends, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Biodegradable Polyesters [Polycaprolactone (PCL), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succi
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Size is valued at USD 12.45 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 81.33 Billion by the year 2034 at a 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1187
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global biodegradable plastics market are:
• Growing consciousness of the issue of plastic pollution
• Supportive government regulations
• Technological developments in biodegradable technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the biodegradable plastics market's expansion:
• High manufacturing cost
• Inadequate infrastructure for industrial recycling
• Lack of consumer knowledge
Future expansion opportunities for the global biodegradable plastics market include:
• There is a growing need in developing nations for sustainable substitutes
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Growth in the biodegradable packaging sector
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to supportive government initiatives and technological advancements.
• The market for biodegradable plastics is driven by rising environmental concerns, sustainability initiatives, and their increasing adoption in the packaging, agriculture, and retail industries.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High production costs and limited infrastructure are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The market for biodegradable plastics is being driven by growing customer demand for sustainable products, strict government rules against single-use plastics, and growing environmental concerns.
Moreover, developments in biodegradable polymer technology have increased their cost-effectiveness and performance, which has led to their increased use in sectors like retail, agriculture, and packaging. Furthermore, growing R&D expenditures and corporate sustainability programs also help to fuel market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Biodegradable Plastics Market:
• ABMcomposite
• Agrana
• Akro-Plastic
• AVA Biochem
• Avani Eco
• BASF
• Biome Technologies
• Bio-On
• BIOplastics
• Biosphere Plastic LLP
• Braskem
• Carbiolice
• Cardia Bioplastics
• Danimer Scientific
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Eranova
• Fkur Kunstsoff
• Futerro
• Genecis Bioindustries
• Green Dot Bioplastics
• Ingevity
• Kruger Inc.
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
• Mondi Group
• NEC Corporation
• Newlight Technologies
• Plantic Technologies
• Plastic Suppliers Inc.
• PTT MCC Biochem
• Sphere
• Succinity
• Synbra Technology
• TECNARO GmbH
• TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc
• Tianan Biologic Materials
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024, Earthfirst Films, a world leader in the production and marketing of biodegradable films and laminations for industrial and packaging applications, announced a redesigned organizational structure intended to reflect market conditions better and increase external emphasis. The company, led by CEO Michael DuFrayne, is dedicated to promoting sustainability in industrial and packaging applications by means of its biodegradable film product line.
• In February 2025, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Plasmatreat GmbH, and Yizumi Germany GmbH showcased various concepts related to 3D printing. The three creative companies’ project’s core concept is to 3D print a sustainable, high-strength plastic onto a sheet of stainless steel covered with a plasma-polymerized bonding agent.
• In October 2024, a complete photovoltaic frame solution that BASF and Jiangsu Worldlight New Material Co., Ltd., a multinational producer of PV composite frames, have co-developed, will be unveiled. The PV frame reduces the product carbon footprint (PCF) by 85% compared to aluminium frames because of its industry-leading overall solution, which combines polyurethane composite with a water-borne coating solution. By more than 90%, the water-borne coating solution significantly lowers volatile organic compound emissions.
Biodegradable Plastics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Developments in Biodegradable Technology
The market is expanding due to technological advancements in biodegradable plastics that enhance material performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness.
Polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are examples of biopolymer processing innovations that increase biodegradability and broaden application possibilities. Additionally, scalable production, made possible by advanced manufacturing techniques, decreases costs.
Furthermore, studies into microbial and enzyme-based degradation solutions speed up compost ability, increasing the viability of biodegradable plastics for sectors including consumer products, packaging, and agriculture and accelerating market acceptance.
Challenges: High Manufacturing Cost
High manufacturing costs constrain the market for biodegradable plastics because of costly raw materials, intricate production procedures, and a lack of economies of scale. Biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics are more expensive overall because they need specialized facilities and cutting-edge technologies.
Moreover, despite rising demand, market expansion is being slowed by these increased prices because they constrain affordability and prevent widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive industries and developing economies, limiting market growth.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1187
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American biodegradable plastics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of rising environmental consciousness, stringent laws against single-use plastics, and rising customer demand for environmentally friendly packaging options.
Robust R&D investments and developments in biodegradable polymer technology also fuel market expansion. Further factors driving the region’s market expansion include growing composting facilities and the growing use of biodegradable plastics in sectors including food packaging, agriculture, and retail.
Segmentation of Biodegradable Plastics Market-
By Type-
• Polylactic Acid (PLA)
• Starch Blends
• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
• Biodegradable Polyesters [Polycaprolactone (PCL)
• Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
• Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)])
By End-Users-
• Packaging
• Consumer Goods
• Textiles
• Agriculture & Horticulture
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Biodegradable Plastics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1187
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global biodegradable plastics market are:
• Growing consciousness of the issue of plastic pollution
• Supportive government regulations
• Technological developments in biodegradable technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the biodegradable plastics market's expansion:
• High manufacturing cost
• Inadequate infrastructure for industrial recycling
• Lack of consumer knowledge
Future expansion opportunities for the global biodegradable plastics market include:
• There is a growing need in developing nations for sustainable substitutes
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Growth in the biodegradable packaging sector
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to supportive government initiatives and technological advancements.
• The market for biodegradable plastics is driven by rising environmental concerns, sustainability initiatives, and their increasing adoption in the packaging, agriculture, and retail industries.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High production costs and limited infrastructure are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The market for biodegradable plastics is being driven by growing customer demand for sustainable products, strict government rules against single-use plastics, and growing environmental concerns.
Moreover, developments in biodegradable polymer technology have increased their cost-effectiveness and performance, which has led to their increased use in sectors like retail, agriculture, and packaging. Furthermore, growing R&D expenditures and corporate sustainability programs also help to fuel market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Biodegradable Plastics Market:
• ABMcomposite
• Agrana
• Akro-Plastic
• AVA Biochem
• Avani Eco
• BASF
• Biome Technologies
• Bio-On
• BIOplastics
• Biosphere Plastic LLP
• Braskem
• Carbiolice
• Cardia Bioplastics
• Danimer Scientific
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Eranova
• Fkur Kunstsoff
• Futerro
• Genecis Bioindustries
• Green Dot Bioplastics
• Ingevity
• Kruger Inc.
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
• Mondi Group
• NEC Corporation
• Newlight Technologies
• Plantic Technologies
• Plastic Suppliers Inc.
• PTT MCC Biochem
• Sphere
• Succinity
• Synbra Technology
• TECNARO GmbH
• TerraVerdae Bioworks Inc
• Tianan Biologic Materials
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024, Earthfirst Films, a world leader in the production and marketing of biodegradable films and laminations for industrial and packaging applications, announced a redesigned organizational structure intended to reflect market conditions better and increase external emphasis. The company, led by CEO Michael DuFrayne, is dedicated to promoting sustainability in industrial and packaging applications by means of its biodegradable film product line.
• In February 2025, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, Plasmatreat GmbH, and Yizumi Germany GmbH showcased various concepts related to 3D printing. The three creative companies’ project’s core concept is to 3D print a sustainable, high-strength plastic onto a sheet of stainless steel covered with a plasma-polymerized bonding agent.
• In October 2024, a complete photovoltaic frame solution that BASF and Jiangsu Worldlight New Material Co., Ltd., a multinational producer of PV composite frames, have co-developed, will be unveiled. The PV frame reduces the product carbon footprint (PCF) by 85% compared to aluminium frames because of its industry-leading overall solution, which combines polyurethane composite with a water-borne coating solution. By more than 90%, the water-borne coating solution significantly lowers volatile organic compound emissions.
Biodegradable Plastics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Developments in Biodegradable Technology
The market is expanding due to technological advancements in biodegradable plastics that enhance material performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness.
Polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are examples of biopolymer processing innovations that increase biodegradability and broaden application possibilities. Additionally, scalable production, made possible by advanced manufacturing techniques, decreases costs.
Furthermore, studies into microbial and enzyme-based degradation solutions speed up compost ability, increasing the viability of biodegradable plastics for sectors including consumer products, packaging, and agriculture and accelerating market acceptance.
Challenges: High Manufacturing Cost
High manufacturing costs constrain the market for biodegradable plastics because of costly raw materials, intricate production procedures, and a lack of economies of scale. Biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics are more expensive overall because they need specialized facilities and cutting-edge technologies.
Moreover, despite rising demand, market expansion is being slowed by these increased prices because they constrain affordability and prevent widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive industries and developing economies, limiting market growth.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1187
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American biodegradable plastics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of rising environmental consciousness, stringent laws against single-use plastics, and rising customer demand for environmentally friendly packaging options.
Robust R&D investments and developments in biodegradable polymer technology also fuel market expansion. Further factors driving the region’s market expansion include growing composting facilities and the growing use of biodegradable plastics in sectors including food packaging, agriculture, and retail.
Segmentation of Biodegradable Plastics Market-
By Type-
• Polylactic Acid (PLA)
• Starch Blends
• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
• Biodegradable Polyesters [Polycaprolactone (PCL)
• Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
• Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)])
By End-Users-
• Packaging
• Consumer Goods
• Textiles
• Agriculture & Horticulture
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results