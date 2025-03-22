AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Poised for Rapid Growth Due to Increased Focus on Fraud Detection and Prevention and Personalized Shopping Experiences
AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, NLP), By Application, By Deployment, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2025 ) The AI-Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size is valued at USD 6.90 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 31.43 Billion by the year 2034 at a 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global AI enabled e-commerce solutions market are:
• Rise in fraud detection and prevention
• Growth of individualized purchasing experiences
• Improved client support with AI chatbots
The following are the primary obstacles to the AI enabled e-commerce solutions market's expansion:
• Substantial initial outlay
• Issues with data privacy
• Insufficiently skilled workforce
Future expansion opportunities for the global AI enabled e-commerce solutions market include:
• Enhanced mechanisms for recommending products
• Expansion of visual search capabilities driven by AI
• Growing use of technologies for voice recognition
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The market for AI enabled e-commerce solutions is expected to grow due to the expected rise in fraud detection and prevention.
• Integration with IoT and big data for improved customer experiences is one of the main prospects for the global AI enabled e-commerce solutions market.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The main obstacles to the expansion of the AI enabled e-commerce solutions market are a shortage of experienced labour and expensive initial investment needs.
Market Analysis:
Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled e-commerce solutions to improve several aspects of online retail operations by using AI algorithms and data analytics. By enabling fraud detection, inventory management, targeted marketing campaigns, personalized shopping experiences, and customer service, these AI-powered systems eventually increase productivity and spur sales growth.
The growing use of AI in fraud detection and prevention, the rise in voice commerce interfaces, the incorporation of augmented reality to improve shopping experiences, the development of AI-powered visual search capabilities, and the application of predictive analytics for dynamic pricing strategies are some of the factors contributing to the predicted growth in the coming period.
List of Prominent Players in the AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market:
• Riskified
• Eversight, Inc.
• Granify Inc.
• Sift
• AntVoice SAS
• Appier Inc
• LivePerson, Inc.
• Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.
• Reflektion, Inc.
• Shelf ai
• Osaro
• PayPal, Inc.
• Staqu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• ViSenze Pte Ltd.
• Sidecar Interactive, Inc.
• Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd.
• Crobox B.V.
• Deepomatic SAS
• Dynamic Yield Ltd.
• Emarsys eMarketing
• Tinyclues SAS
• Twiggle Ltd.
• Celect, Inc.
• Systems AG
• Satisfi Labs, Inc.
• Others
Recent Developments:
• May 2023: A software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for generative AI e-commerce was introduced by Hype, an e-commerce business located in India. This platform gives merchants the ability to design, operate, and run online stores with the goal of revolutionizing online e-commerce. An innovative architecture for machine learning and artificial intelligence is used by this platform, which continuously learns and adjusts to the distinct data patterns of each shop.
• April 2023: For an unknown sum, Nextiva Inc., a cloud-based communication and collaboration platform based in the United States, purchased Simplify360 Inc. Through this acquisition, Nextiva Inc. hopes to improve its collaboration platform's customer support capabilities by integrating Simplify360's suite of features, such as helpdesk CRM, live chat, social media management, and reputation management, into its communications and collaboration platform.
• February 2023: 3PM Shield LLC was purchased by eBay Inc., a US-based artificial intelligence e-commerce corporation, for an unknown sum. Through this acquisition, eBay hopes to provide merchants and consumers with a technologically backed, safe platform while accelerating the impact of their state-of-the-art technologies to fight illegal, dangerous, and counterfeit goods. A US-based software startup called 3PM Shield LLC uses artificial intelligence to improve clients' e-commerce experiences by providing market compliance solutions.
AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increased Fraud Detection and Prevention Efforts
The market for AI enabled e-commerce solutions is anticipated to grow in the future due to the increased fraud detection and prevention efforts. The process of detecting, reducing, and halting fraudulent activity through the use of cutting-edge technologies and proactive methods is known as fraud detection and prevention.
The growing complexity of interconnected systems underscores the necessity to protect assets and uphold confidence in financial operations, the rise in digital transactions, and the development of fraud detection and prevention strategies. AI enabled e-commerce solutions improve the efficiency, security, and confidence of online transactions by providing sophisticated tools to detect and stop fraudulent activity.
For instance, a survey conducted by Cybersource, a US-based payment gateway business with 1,072 merchants, found that global fraud attacks, such as phishing, pharming, and whaling, increased to 43% of merchants from 35% in 2022. Additionally, in 2023, 30 percent more people abused coupons, discounts, and refunds. Thus, the market for AI enabled e-commerce solutions is expanding due to the rise in fraud detection and prevention.
Challenges: Rising Concerns with Data Security and Privacy
A significant obstacle facing the global AI enabled e-commerce solutions is the issue of data security and privacy. Concerns around the collection, storage, sharing, and use of customer data are raised by the massive volumes of data that AI systems employ to deliver tailored suggestions and targeted advertising.
Consumers' concerns about possible privacy violations and exploitation of their data are growing. Customers' faith in online retailers and their brands can be severely harmed by any data theft or security breach affecting their personal information. E-commerce companies must implement strong privacy rules and guarantee the highest standards of data protection in order to allay these worries.
Additionally, they must provide clients with genuine control over their personal information and uphold transparency regarding data usage. Proactively addressing privacy concerns will be essential for e-commerce businesses to utilize AI and sustain enduring client connections fully.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America AI enabled e-commerce solutions market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future spurred by the early adoption of cutting-edge technology in the area and the existence of significant e-commerce companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify, who actively use AI to improve consumer experiences and optimize operations.
The high internet penetration, well-established digital infrastructure, the extensive usage of AI-powered technologies like chatbots for customer support, computer vision for product classification, and machine learning for personalized recommendations are all advantages for the region. Furthermore, the robust legal environment that promotes data protection and moral AI practices encourages the use of AI in e-commerce, positioning North America as a major player in the worldwide industry.
Segmentation of AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market-
By Deployment
• On-Premise
• Cloud
By Technology-
• Deep Learning
• Machine Learning
• NLP
By Applications-
• Customer Relationship Management
• Supply Chain Analysis
• Fake Review Analysis
• Warehouse Automation
o Sorting and Placing
o Inventory Storage
• Merchandizing
o Facets and Filter Selection
o Multi Device Interaction
• Product Recommendation
• Customer Service
o Chatbots
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
