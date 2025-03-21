Genomics Market is expected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2031
Genomics Market is growing with a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2025 ) Global Genomics Market reached USD 27.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Stringent Regulatory Challenges May Restrain Market Growth
The growth of the genomics market is expected to be hindered by stringent regulatory challenges, particularly concerning data privacy, security, and testing standards.
Genomic data is highly sensitive and personal, necessitating strict compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States. These frameworks mandate stringent safeguards to protect patient information from unauthorized access, ensuring data security remains a top priority.
Beyond data privacy, regulatory standards also play a critical role in maintaining the accuracy and reliability of genetic testing methodologies.
Strict guidelines ensure that laboratory processes meet high-quality benchmarks to prevent false results or misinterpretations, which could lead to incorrect medical decisions. Regulatory bodies often require comprehensive evidence of the clinical validity and utility of genetic tests before approving their use in medical practice, ensuring that these tests provide meaningful and actionable insights.
As compliance with these regulations becomes increasingly complex, companies operating in the genomics sector must navigate evolving legal landscapes, which may slow market growth and adoption rates.
Market Segments
• By Application And Technology (Functional Genomics, Pathway Analysis, Biomarker Discovery, Epigenetics, Others)
• By-Products and services (Products, Services, Core Genomics Services, Biomarker Translation Services, Computational Services)
• By End User (Clinical Research, Academic & Government Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Led the Market with a 38.2% Share in 2022, Driven by Genomic Adoption and Technological Advancements
North America accounted for approximately 38.2% of the global genomics market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of genomics and rapid technological advancements in the region.
The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure plays a crucial role in accelerating genomic research and its integration into clinical practice. Genomic applications are extensively utilized in pharmaceutical development, precision medicine, and various research initiatives, enhancing the overall growth of the market.
Moreover, North America remains at the forefront of technological innovations in genomics. Leading industry players are actively investing in the development of advanced genomic assays, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based assays, further solidifying the region’s market dominance. The continuous evolution of genomic technologies in North America is expected to drive further advancements and expand the scope of genomic applications in healthcare.
Key Market Players
Key players are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI Genomics, Color Genomics, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Recent Developments
• On July 12, 2023, Illumina, Inc. ILMN recently announced the launch of the latest version of DRAGEN software, DRAGEN 4.2, for analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. DRAGEN 4.2 is expected to expand accuracy combined with its flexibility and scalability to enable efficient workflows and extract meaningful insights from genomic data.
• On April 25, 2023, Apollo Hospitals announced the expansion of the Apollo Genomics Institute with the launch of a new facility in Chennai. This is the third facility for the healthcare major, which already has genomic institutes in Mumbai and Delhi.
