Global PSMA PET Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2030
Global PSMA PET Imaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2025 ) Global PSMA PET Imaging Market reached US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising FDA Approvals to Drive Market Growth
The increasing number of FDA approvals is expected to be a key driver of market growth over the forecast period. Regulatory approvals for PSMA PET imaging techniques expand diagnostic options for prostate cancer, enhancing patient care and boosting market adoption. These approvals not only improve imaging accuracy but also strengthen patient confidence in FDA-approved diagnostic technologies.
FDA-approved PSMA PET products and radiopharmaceuticals are widely regarded as credible and reliable, encouraging greater adoption among healthcare providers and institutions. Additionally, regulatory approvals facilitate discussions with insurance providers and government health agencies, improving reimbursement prospects and making PSMA PET procedures more accessible to patients.
For instance, on May 30, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved flotufolastat fluorine-18 (Posluma), an optimized, high-affinity radiohybrid PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent. Flotufolastat F-18 is indicated for PET imaging of PSMA-positive lesions in prostate cancer patients—both those with suspected metastasis and those with suspected recurrence based on elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.
Notably, Posluma is the first and only FDA-approved PSMA-targeted imaging agent developed with proprietary radiohybrid technology, marking a significant milestone in prostate cancer diagnostics.
With continued FDA approvals, the PSMA PET imaging market is set to grow, offering advanced imaging solutions, enhancing patient trust, and increasing market accessibility through improved reimbursement frameworks.
Market Segments
• By Technology (Gallium-68 (Ga-68) PSMA PET Imaging, Fluorine-18 (F-18) PSMA PET Imaging)
• By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Research and Academic Centers)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Dominates the Market with a 39.4% Share in 2022
North America held approximately 39.4% of the market share in 2022, driven by the strong presence of major players and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region is recognized for its advanced medical facilities, including hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, and research institutions, which contribute to the widespread adoption of PSMA PET imaging for prostate cancer diagnosis.
A key factor supporting market growth in North America is the comprehensive insurance coverage available for advanced diagnostic procedures. The region's healthcare system facilitates better access to PSMA PET imaging, ensuring affordability and widespread adoption among patients.
Additionally, North America is home to numerous pharmaceutical and medical device companies actively engaged in clinical trials, research, and innovation in PSMA PET imaging. Major industry players are investing in collaborations and technological advancements, further expanding the adoption and effectiveness of PSMA PET diagnostic techniques in prostate cancer management.
With ongoing technological advancements, increasing regulatory approvals, and strong research investments, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the global PSMA PET imaging market over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Key players are Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Lantheus company, RadioMedix, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Canon Medical Systems, USA, and Jubilant Draximage Radiopharmacies, Inc.
Recent Developments
• On May 30, 2023, Blue Earth Diagnostics announced that the U.S. FDA has approved a new positron emission tomography imaging agent for prostate cancer. Brand-named Posluma is indicated for PET scans of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive lesions in men with the disease. The imaging agent is targeted toward individuals with metastasized prostate cancer who are either candidates for therapy or have a suspected recurrence based on elevated PSA levels.
• On February 24, 2022 Palette Life Sciences, a global medical device company dedicated to improving prostate radiation therapy outcomes, announced the signing of an Agreement with Lantheus Holdings, Inc. to support the promotion of PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) in the United States. PYLARIFY injection is a fluorinated small molecule PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent that enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone, and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer.
