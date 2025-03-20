Pet Toys Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to US$ 13 billion by 2030
Pet Toys Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2025 ) Global Pet Toys Market reached US$ 8 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to US$ 13 billion by 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Pet Toys
The growing pet parenting trend is reshaping the pet industry, as owners increasingly treat their pets like family members. This strong emotional bond has led to higher luxury spending on pet products, including toys, accessories, and apparel. As this trend continues, market sales are expected to rise steadily in the coming years.
According to Petpedia, 40% of dog owners and 25% of cat owners purchased clothing for their pets in 2020, highlighting the rise of pet humanization. Millions of pet owners now consider their animals as integral family members, fueling demand for premium and innovative pet products.
With pet humanization showing no signs of slowing down, the demand for pet toys and accessories is set to grow, offering lucrative opportunities for businesses in the pet care industry.
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Plush Toys, Rope Toys, Ball Toys, Others)
• By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Others)
• By Distribution channel (Offline, Online)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Pet Toys Market
North America holds the largest share of the global pet toys market, accounting for 32.5% in 2022, driven by increasing pet ownership and rising spending on pet products. The region’s dominance is fueled by a growing emphasis on pet care, particularly in countries like the United States, where pet adoption rates and consumer spending on pet-related items continue to surge.
According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of U.S. households (over 90.5 million homes) own pets. Additionally, U.S. pet industry spending reached $103.6 billion in 2020, marking a 6.5% increase from the previous year. This rising expenditure reflects a shift toward premium pet products, including toys, treats, and accessories.
As pet owners continue to prioritize the well-being and entertainment of their pets, the demand for pet toys is expected to grow, further solidifying North America's position as the dominant market for pet products.
Market Key Players
Key Players are Cosmic Pet, ZyppyPaws, Radio Systems Corporation, Ethical Products, Inc., Benebone LLC, Jolly Pets, Honest Pet Products, Coastal Pet Products, Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, and Company of Animals, Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In May 2023, Wonky Woollies, a new line of environmentally friendly dog toys, has been introduced by Pet Love, a central interpet brand. According to estimates, in the UK, $140 million worth of clothes ends up in landfills each year. All the chew toys in the line are created from recycled woolen clothing.
• In April 2023, A groundbreaking, innovative pet toy collaboration is launched by HyperX and P.L.A.Y. The HyperX and P.L.A.Y. (Pet Lifestyle and You®) gaming peripheral-inspired pet toy line is a whimsical collaboration for furry companions and their people to enjoy. HyperX is the gaming peripherals team of HP Inc. and a brand leader in gaming and esports.
