Mobile Harbour Cranes Market Size, Growth Insights and Report 2024–2031
Mobile Harbour Cranes Market is growing at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period 2024–2031
Market Dynamics
Growing Global Trade and Digitalization Fuel Demand for Mobile Harbor Cranes
The increasing volume of international trade, driven by rising awareness of merchandise trade and digitalization, is significantly boosting the demand for mobile harbor cranes.
According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global merchandise trade surged from US$ 17.33 trillion to US$ 19.48 trillion, creating a strong need for efficient cargo handling solutions at ports. Europe led the merchandise trade market, accounting for 37%, followed by Asia-Pacific at US$ 6.91 trillion.
Rising import and export activities further propel market growth. WTO data indicates that Europe’s total exports and imports were valued at US$ 7.11 trillion and US$ 7.15 trillion, respectively, while North America recorded US$ 2.56 trillion in exports and US$ 3.56 trillion in imports. This surge in trade necessitates the use of advanced mobile harbor cranes for efficient handling of containers, bulk carriers, and general cargo.
Mobile harbor cranes offer high flexibility, low operating costs, and enhanced efficiency, making them essential for modern port operations. Available in various sizes, they support a wide range of cargo handling needs, from small barges to cape-size bulk carriers. With a lifting capacity of up to 308 tons, these cranes cater to all vessel sizes, from small ships to mega-max and cape vessels.
As global trade continues to expand, coupled with advancements in digitalization and increasing awareness of merchandise trade, the demand for mobile harbor cranes is set to rise, reinforcing their critical role in the global logistics and port infrastructure market.
Market Segments
• By Type (Gantry Crane, Half Gantry Crane, Double Cantilever Gantry Crane)
• By Application (Container Handling, Bulk Handling, General Cargo, Heavy Lift)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Surging Import-Export Activities Drive Mobile Harbor Crane Demand in Asia-Pacific
The rapid growth of international trade in the Asia-Pacific region is significantly boosting the demand for mobile harbor cranes, which are essential for handling heavy containers of manufactured and agricultural goods. As import and export activities continue to expand, the need for efficient port handling equipment is increasing.
According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), exports of fuels and mining products, manufactured goods, and agricultural products in developing Asia-Pacific countries grew by 23%, 8%, and 5%, respectively. This surge in trade has created a strong demand for mobile harbor cranes to manage the rising cargo volumes efficiently.
Additionally, major economies like China and India are witnessing a significant rise in bulk commodity imports, further driving market growth. WTO data shows that China alone imported 1.4 billion tons of bulk cargo, representing 43.5% of global maritime major bulk trade.
With increasing trade volumes, developing port infrastructure, and rising demand for efficient cargo-handling solutions, the Asia-Pacific mobile harbor crane market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.
Key Major Players
• Italgru S.R.L,
• Konecranes,
• Liebherr,
• Mantsinen Group,
• GENMA,
• SANY,
• KOCKS ARDELT KRANBAU,
• SENNEBOGEN
• Volvo Group.
Recent Developments
On August 27, 2020, the Kocks Ardelt Kranbau delivered TUKAN 3000 to Brunsbüttel Port with a third double jib level luffing crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 120t, a radius of 63m and an overall height of 75m.
