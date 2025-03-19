Global Sustainable Ingredients Market is expected to reach US$ 211.05 billion by 2032
Global Sustainable Ingredients Market is growing with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Global Sustainable Ingredients Market reached US$ 112.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 211.05 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Market Dynamics
Growing Consumer Demand for Natural and Eco-Friendly Products
The global sustainable ingredients market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly products. This trend is reshaping multiple industries, including cosmetics, food, and household goods, as consumers prioritize sustainability and transparency in their purchasing decisions.
In the cosmetics sector, there is a noticeable shift toward natural beauty products free from synthetic chemicals. Consumers are actively seeking environmentally friendly personal care items, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainability.
Similarly, the food industry is witnessing rising demand for clean-label ingredients those derived from natural sources and free from artificial additives or preservatives. This aligns with growing consumer interest in health, wellness, and ethical food sourcing.
Moreover, sustainability is becoming a key factor in purchasing behavior, with many consumers willing to pay a premium for eco-friendly brands. This willingness to invest in sustainable products highlights the increasing importance of environmental considerations in consumer decision-making.
Market Segments
• By Type (Plant-Based Ingredients, Microbial-Based Ingredients, Marine-Based Ingredients, Insect-Based Ingredients, Others)
• By Properties (Texturizers & Stabilizers, Natural Preservatives, Emulsifiers, Binding Agents, Antioxidants, Colorants, Sweeteners, Others)
• By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Others)
Market Regional Share
Consumer Shift and Industry Investments Fueling Sustainable Ingredients Growth in North America
The North American market is experiencing a strong surge in demand for sustainable ingredients, driven by evolving consumer preferences and substantial industry investments. In the United States, organic retail sales have consistently grown, surpassing $52 billion in 2021 and accounting for approximately 5.5% of total retail food sales. This trend underscores a significant shift toward organically produced foods, prompting expansion in U.S. organic agriculture.
To further accelerate this growth, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched initiatives such as the Organic Market Development Grant, allocating $85 million across 107 projects in 2024 to enhance the availability and demand for domestically produced organic agricultural products.
In Canada, the food processing industry continues to thrive, with production value reaching $156 billion in 2022. The food service sector also rebounded strongly, generating $85 billion in sales in 2023, with a projected 3% growth rate for 2024. This upward trajectory reflects a broader consumer trend favoring sustainable, health-conscious food choices, further reinforcing North America's leadership in the sustainable ingredients market.
Market Key Players
• Cargill,
• Incorporated,
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM),
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.,
• BASF SE,
• Kerry Group plc,
• Ingredion Incorporated,
• Tate & Lyle PLC,
• Givaudan SA,
• Corbion N.V.
• Dupont de Nemours, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In January 2024, Future Origins, a U.S. based joint venture that is commercializing sustainable alternatives to critical ingredients in the formulations of everyday cosmetics, personal care and cleaning products, formally launched today at the American Cleaning Institute's Innovation Showcase. Future Origins was founded by industrial biotechnology leader Geno, Unilever, Kao, and L'Oréal to commercialize and manufacture high-volume sustainable ingredients for widely used surfactants such as laundry detergent and face wash.
• In March 2023, Elementis, a leading supplier of rheology modifiers and active ingredients for personal care, launched two new sustainable ingredients at in-cosmetics global in Barcelona 28th March through 30th March. Suppliers, media, and other attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Elementis personal care additives and antiperspirant actives at Stand P40 as well as the Make-up Bar, Sensory Bar, and Innovation Zone.
