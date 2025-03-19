Global Sustainable Flexible Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 266.0 billion by 2030
Global Sustainable Flexible Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Sustainable Flexible Packaging Market reached US$ 126.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 266.0 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging in Product Packaging
The growing demand for flexible packaging in primary product packaging is expected to accelerate market growth. Primary packaging serves as the first layer of protection against contamination and damage, and flexible packaging offers key advantages such as lightweight properties, minimal contamination risk, high barrier protection, and enhanced environmental sustainability. These benefits are driving the increasing global adoption of flexible packaging solutions.
Companies are investing in innovative packaging technologies to meet this rising demand. For example, on April 27, 2023, Huhtamaki, a leading packaging solutions provider, introduced groundbreaking mono-material technology. This innovation enables the production of sustainable, flexible packaging in Paper, PE, and PP Retort, aligning with the needs of both businesses and consumers while advancing sustainability efforts.
Market Segments
• By Type (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, Films, Rollstock, Others),
• By Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal),
• By Process (Biodegradable Packaging, Recycling Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Others),
• By Printing Technology (Flexography Printing, Gravure printing, Digital Printing, Screen Printing, Others),
• By End-User (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, and Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific’s E-Commerce Boom Driving Sustainable Flexible Packaging Growth
The Asia-Pacific sustainable flexible packaging market is expanding rapidly, with India and China accounting for over 61.2% of the regional share. This growth is fueled by factors such as India's expanding middle class, the rapid rise of organized retail, increasing exports, and the booming e-commerce industry. As a result, there is a growing demand for packaging solutions that not only maintain high product quality but also align with sustainability goals.
Businesses are increasingly adopting sustainable packaging practices to reduce environmental impact. A recent Capgemini study on sustainability and evolving consumer behavior found that 79% of consumers are adjusting their purchasing decisions due to heightened awareness of social responsibility, diversity, and environmental concerns.
Additionally, 53% of consumers including 57% of those aged 18-24 have switched to lesser-known brands that prioritize sustainability. Furthermore, 52% of consumers reported feeling an emotional connection to brands they perceive as environmentally responsible, highlighting the competitive advantage of sustainability-driven packaging solutions in the region.
Market Key Players
• Amcor Plc,
• Mondi Group,
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Huhtamaki Oyj,
• Constantia Flexibles
• Berry Global, Inc.
• ProAmpac,
• Glenroy, Inc.
• Printpack
• WestRock.
Recent Developments
• On February 1, 2023, Sealed Air Corporation completed the previously announced acquisition of Liquibox for a cash and debt-free purchase price of US$1.15 billion. It strategic merger brings together two market leaders in the flexible packaging sector globally and is consistent with both companies' philosophies of high-performance growth and innovation.
• On April 27, 2023, Huhtamaki, a leading provider of packaging solutions, redefined what is possible by employing science to create revolutionary mono-material technology. It's revolutionary, sustainable flexible packaging in Paper, PE and PP Retort satisfies the needs of both its clients and their end users.
