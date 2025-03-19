Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is expected to reach USD 3,581.0 million by 2030
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is growing with a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2025 ) Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market reached USD 320.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3,581.0 million by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Growing Industrial Collaboration in Aviation Sustainability
Collaboration among key stakeholders in the global aviation industry—including aircraft manufacturers, airline companies, and regulatory bodies—has intensified in recent years to advance sustainability efforts. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has established the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Users Group (SAFUG), an industry body dedicated to promoting and advocating for regulatory changes that support the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Partnerships among major industry players are also driving the development of standardized certifications for SAF. For example, biofuels have already been certified for commercial aviation use by ASTM International, ensuring compliance with safety and performance standards.
As the industry continues to evolve, new regulatory frameworks are being developed to keep pace with advancements in sustainable aviation technology.
Market Segments
• By Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-to-Liquid Fuel, Gas-to-Liquid Fuel)
• By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing)
• By Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Poised to Lead the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market
North America is expected to dominate the global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market, accounting for nearly half of the total share and projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 38.2% during the forecast period. The U.S., as the world’s largest aviation market, carried approximately 853 million passengers and operated nearly 5,800 commercial aircraft in 2022. The vast scale of the U.S. aviation industry presents significant opportunities for the adoption of SAF.
According to Airline Weekly, United Airlines emerged as the largest user of SAF, with a firm commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The airline reinforced this goal by signing a purchase agreement with fuel producer Neste for sustainable aviation fuel in May 2022.
The U.S. government is also playing a crucial role in accelerating SAF adoption. In September 2022, the Department of Energy (DoE) unveiled a comprehensive strategy to scale up SAF production and usage. The plan aims to supply 3 billion gallons of SAF annually by 2030, with an ambitious goal of meeting 100% of commercial aviation fuel demand by 2050.
Market Major Players
• Neste
• Fulcrum BioEnergy
• LanzaTech
• TotalEnergies
• Gevo
• SG Preston
• Velocys plc
• Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels,LLC
• Red Rock Biofuels
• Prometheus Fuels.
Recent Developments
• In July 2023, Willis Lease Finance Corporation, a U.S.-based aircraft leaser, announced plans to develop power-to-liquid sustainable aviation fuel at its upcoming refinery in northeastern England.
• In July 2023, Australia’s Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) announced plans to invest USD 30 million to develop a domestic sustainable aviation fuel industry based on production from agricultural feedstocks.
