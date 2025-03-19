Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 272.98 billion by 2032
Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2024-2032
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2025 ) Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market reached US$ 91.94 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 272.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2024-2032.
Market Dynamics
Growing Consumer Demand for Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials
The increasing consumer preference for recyclable and eco-friendly materials is reshaping the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market. As environmental awareness grows, consumers are becoming more conscious of packaging waste’s impact on the planet, urging pharmaceutical companies to adopt sustainable practices. This shift is pushing manufacturers to integrate recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable materials into their packaging solutions, aligning with the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers.
To address these concerns, pharmaceutical companies are investing in innovative packaging solutions that minimize environmental harm. For example, on October 30, 2024, Bayer introduced the first polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister packaging in the healthcare industry for its renowned brand, Aleve.
Rising demand for sustainable packaging is driving significant research and development efforts across the industry. Companies are actively exploring alternatives to traditional plastics, such as glass, paper, and biodegradable polymers.
On November 7, 2023, ACG unveiled its latest sustainable packaging technologies, aimed at enhancing both environmental responsibility and operational efficiency within the pharmaceutical sector. These advancements highlight the industry's ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation.
Market Segments
• By Packaging Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging)
• By Process (Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable)
• By Raw Material (Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Bioplastics, Metal, Others)
• By Product Type (Blisters, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Pre-filled Inhalers, Vials, Pre-filled Syringes, Ampoules, Cartridges, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia Pacific Leads Global Growth in Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, driven by rapid industrial expansion, increasing consumer awareness, and evolving government regulations. As pharmaceutical industries in countries like China and India continue to grow, there is a rising demand for packaging solutions that align with sustainability goals. A key factor behind this shift is the region’s expanding environmentally conscious middle class, which is pushing companies to adopt eco-friendly packaging alternatives.
Concerns over plastic waste and environmental impact are prompting both consumers and businesses to prioritize sustainable packaging, accelerating market growth. Leading companies in the region are expanding their production of eco-friendly pharmaceutical packaging solutions.
For instance, on November 6, 2023, Amcor introduced the next generation of its Medical Laminates solutions, enabling the development of fully recyclable all-film packaging within the polyethylene stream. This innovation reduces the carbon footprint of pharmaceutical packaging while maintaining critical performance standards for medical applications, helping companies advance their sustainability commitments without compromising patient safety.
Market Major Players
• Amcor plc
• Berry Global Inc.
• Gerresheimer AG
• WestRock Company
• Drug Plastics & Glass Co., Inc.
• CCL Healthcare
• Comar
• Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.
• Origin Pharma Packaging
• Ascend Packaging Systems LLC
Recent Developments
• In July 2024, Aluflexpack announced the development of a new product: the 4∞ Form. This blister pack, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical industry, is constructed entirely of lacquered aluminum, offering a sustainable and recyclable alternative to traditional multi-material packaging.
• April 2022, Amcor announced the addition of new, more sustainable High Shield laminates to its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio. The new low-carbon, recycle-ready packaging options deliver on two fronts, providing the high barrier and performance requirements needed for the industry while supporting pharmaceutical companies’ recyclability agendas.
