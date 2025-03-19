Global AI in ESG & Sustainability Market is expected to reach US$ 846.75 billion by 2032
Global AI in ESG & Sustainability Market is growing with a CAGR of 21.16% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Global AI in ESG & Sustainability Market reached US$ 182.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 846.75 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 21.16% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
Market Drivers
Regulatory Landscape Accelerating AI Adoption in ESG
Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening ESG disclosure requirements, compelling companies to enhance their reporting capabilities. AI-driven solutions are becoming essential for organizations to analyze vast ESG data sets, ensure compliance, and improve transparency.
The European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) mandates comprehensive sustainability disclosures from a broader range of companies, setting a global standard. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is developing a unified framework for ESG-related reporting, providing investors with consistent insights into sustainability risks and opportunities.
Additionally, the IFRS Foundation’s jurisdictional adoption guide promotes regulatory alignment, ensuring standardized sustainability reporting across regions.
National regulations vary significantly. The UK will enforce mandatory climate-related financial disclosures by 2025, while the US presents a fragmented landscape with both pro- and anti-ESG legislation at the state level, creating complex compliance challenges for multinational firms.
As ESG regulations become more stringent, AI-driven solutions will be critical for automating compliance, reducing reporting burdens, and strengthening corporate sustainability strategies. Companies leveraging AI for ESG compliance will gain a competitive edge by enhancing transparency, mitigating regulatory risks, and fostering investor confidence.
Market Segments
• By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Deep Learning, Predictive Analytics, Generative AI, Others)
• By Deployment (Cloud-based Solutions, On-premises Solutions)
• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
• By End-User (Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare, Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Government & Public Sector, Others)
Market Regional Share
North America’s AI Role in Advancing ESG & Sustainability Goals
North America is at the forefront of AI adoption for ESG and sustainability, driven by leading technology firms and an increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainable business practices. ESG software platforms such as Enablon, Intelex, and Sphera enable real-time tracking and reporting of sustainability metrics, integrating data from multiple sources for a comprehensive performance assessment. These platforms streamline data collection, analysis, and reporting through customizable templates, helping organizations effectively meet ESG objectives.
Cloud-based data management solutions from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud further enhance the industry by providing scalable, efficient platforms for storing and managing vast ESG datasets. These technologies allow firms, particularly those with complex supply chains, to automate data entry, identify trends faster, and improve transparency with stakeholders.
AI and machine learning tools play a critical role in analyzing extensive datasets to predict and optimize sustainability factors such as carbon emissions and energy consumption. For instance, Microsoft’s AI-driven solutions track carbon emissions to support its goal of becoming carbon-negative by 2030.
Additionally, blockchain technology is gaining traction, with companies like Unilever leveraging it to enhance supply chain transparency, strengthen stakeholder trust, and verify sustainability claims.
Market Key Players
• Algotec Green Technology
• Gross-Wen Technologies (GWT)
• Liqoflux
• Agromorph
• Xylem Inc.
• Valicor Environmental Services
• Algenuity originClear Inc.
• Evodos B.V.
• MicroBio Engineering Inc.
Recent Developments
In January 14, 2024, the Capgemini Research Institute's released their paper on the sustainability of generative AI, titled 'Developing Sustainable Gen AI', indicates that generative AI has a substantial and increasing adverse environmental impact. As enterprises evaluate the capacity of generative AI to enhance company growth in relation to the technology's environmental impact, the paper delineates strategies for formulating a responsible and sustainable generative AI approach.
