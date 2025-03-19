Solid-State Battery Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Rising Focus on Sustainable Energy Solutions Worldwide
Solid-State Battery Market Size is valued at USD 886.1 Mn in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 24343.2 Mn by the year 2034 at a 40.4% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2025 ) Solid-State Battery Market Size is valued at USD 886.1 Mn in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 24343.2 Mn by the year 2034 at a 40.4% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Solid-State Battery Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2204
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global solid-state battery market are:
• Increasing use of electric cars (EVs)
• Increased attention to renewable energy sources
• Solid-state batteries have a longer shelf life than conventional batteries
The following are the primary obstacles to the solid-state battery market's expansion:
• Solid-state batteries are expensive to manufacture
• Availability of inexpensive substitutes
• Increasing complexity in manufacturing
Future expansion opportunities for the global solid-state battery market include:
• Technological developments in batteries
• Increasing research and development activities
• Solid-state battery industry is seeing rapid investment
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The solid-state battery market is expanding due to the growing demand for solid state batteries brought on by the increasing use of electric cars (EVs) by people worldwide.
• Solid-state batteries are positioned as a key element in the shift to greener technology because of government incentives supporting clean energy and sustainable transportation.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The significant market barrier for solid-state batteries is the high cost of manufacturing.
Market Analysis:
Solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte rather than the liquid or gel electrolyte used in conventional lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries. Because solid-state batteries have the potential to have a higher energy density, be safer, and last longer than conventional batteries, they are seen as a possible next-generation battery technology.
Some of the main factors driving the solid-state battery market are the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) to minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and maintain a cleaner environment, the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, and advancements in battery technology that provide longer cycle life and improved safety.
List of Prominent Players in the Solid-State Battery Market:
• Bollore Group (Bluesolutions)
• QuantumScape Corporation
• SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
• Hitachi Zosen Corporation
• Ilika plc
• Prieto Battery Inc.
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Solid Power, Inc.
• TDK Corporation
• Factorial Inc
• theion GmbH
• Sakuu Corporation
• Ion Storage Systems
• SK on Co., Ltd
• Natrion
• Ampcera Inc.
• Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.
• ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.
• Ionic Materials Inc
• LG Energy Solution
• LionVolt
• StoreDot Ltd
• Others
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• April 2024: To promote the development of solid-state battery materials for electric vehicles, LG Chem and Factorial Inc. inked a Memorandum of Understanding. The goal of this partnership is to take advantage of Factorial's cutting-edge solid-state technology and LG Chem's experience with battery materials. With a focus on performance, efficiency, and safety, both businesses want to strengthen their competitive edge in the changing battery market. Future electric vehicles should see notable increases in driving range and charging times due to Factorial's exclusive FEST technology.
• January 2024: The development of Hitachi Zosen Corporation's all-solid-state lithium-ion battery, AS-LiB, has reached a major milestone. One maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment placed the company's first commercial order for 12 units. In addition, the orbit AS-LiB demonstrated its potential for future uses by completing a year-long demonstration in orbit, returning on December 23, 2023, and receiving a Certificate of Space Flight from JAXA.
• June 2023: With the release of a high-performance solid-state battery, LG Chem. unveiled its most recent battery technology breakthrough. Compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, this new battery's energy density and total capacity are significantly increased by using a silicon-based anode material. With its breakthrough, LG Chem hopes to satisfy the growing need for stronger and longer-lasting batteries across a range of sectors, including electric cars and portable electronics.
• March 2023: Panasonic Corporation declared that the successful development of a high-capacity solid-state battery represents a significant advancement in battery technology. With a larger energy storage capacity than conventional graphite anode batteries, this invention is a breakthrough. An important advancement in energy storage is anticipated with the new solid-state battery, which is expected to provide improved performance and extended battery life.
Solid-State Battery Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)
The market is expanding due to the growing demand for solid state batteries brought on by the increasing use of electric cars (EVs) by people worldwide. To lower carbon emissions, several nations' governing bodies are enforcing strict laws.
Additionally, they are providing a number of tax breaks and incentives for EV purchases, which is boosting the market. In addition, these batteries give cars more safety features and greater range. Moreover, EVs can have longer driving ranges without requiring larger battery packs thanks to solid state batteries' increased energy storage capacity and reduced carbon impact.
Furthermore, solid state batteries could greatly shorten charging periods, which would increase their use in EVs.
Challenges: Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes
Compared to traditional batteries, solid-state batteries are more costly and require more intricate components. The price of solid-state batteries is approximately USD 130 per kilowatt-hour (KWh), although several other battery types are substantially less expensive.
Additionally, the solid-state battery market is anticipated to be constrained during the forecast period by the growing use of lead-acid, flow, and sodium-ion batteries in EVs and consumer electronics. The prospects for solid-state battery makers and distributors are expected to be somewhat hampered by the availability of such batteries in a variety of sizes and specifications.
In addition, it is anticipated that their declining cost will significantly restrain the solid-state battery market as a result of the growing number of manufacturing facilities. In the upcoming years, this will have an even greater detrimental effect on the demand for solid-state batteries unless they are developed and made more reasonably priced.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2204
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America solid-state battery market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future due to rising investments in electric vehicles and clean energy technology. Furthermore, there is a greater need for cutting-edge battery solutions that improve EV performance and safety as a result of the region's emphasis on cutting carbon emissions.
Major automakers are also actively investigating solid-state technologies to increase charging times and vehicle range. North America is positioned as a major player in the global solid state battery industry landscape due to ongoing research partnerships between academic institutions and industrial companies that are encouraging innovation.
Segmentation of Solid-State Battery Market-
By Component-
• Cathode
• Anode
• Solid Electrolytes
By Type-
• Single-cell
• Multi-cell
By Application-
• Consumer Electronics
• Electric Vehicles
• Energy Storage System
• Medical Devices
o loTs
Consumer Electronics loTs
Medical Devices loTs
• Others
By Battery Type-
• Primary
• Secondary
By Capacity-
• 20 mAh--500 mAh
• Above 500 mAh
• Below 20 mAh
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Solid-State Battery Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2204
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global solid-state battery market are:
• Increasing use of electric cars (EVs)
• Increased attention to renewable energy sources
• Solid-state batteries have a longer shelf life than conventional batteries
The following are the primary obstacles to the solid-state battery market's expansion:
• Solid-state batteries are expensive to manufacture
• Availability of inexpensive substitutes
• Increasing complexity in manufacturing
Future expansion opportunities for the global solid-state battery market include:
• Technological developments in batteries
• Increasing research and development activities
• Solid-state battery industry is seeing rapid investment
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The solid-state battery market is expanding due to the growing demand for solid state batteries brought on by the increasing use of electric cars (EVs) by people worldwide.
• Solid-state batteries are positioned as a key element in the shift to greener technology because of government incentives supporting clean energy and sustainable transportation.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The significant market barrier for solid-state batteries is the high cost of manufacturing.
Market Analysis:
Solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte rather than the liquid or gel electrolyte used in conventional lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries. Because solid-state batteries have the potential to have a higher energy density, be safer, and last longer than conventional batteries, they are seen as a possible next-generation battery technology.
Some of the main factors driving the solid-state battery market are the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) to minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and maintain a cleaner environment, the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, and advancements in battery technology that provide longer cycle life and improved safety.
List of Prominent Players in the Solid-State Battery Market:
• Bollore Group (Bluesolutions)
• QuantumScape Corporation
• SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
• Hitachi Zosen Corporation
• Ilika plc
• Prieto Battery Inc.
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Solid Power, Inc.
• TDK Corporation
• Factorial Inc
• theion GmbH
• Sakuu Corporation
• Ion Storage Systems
• SK on Co., Ltd
• Natrion
• Ampcera Inc.
• Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.
• ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.
• Ionic Materials Inc
• LG Energy Solution
• LionVolt
• StoreDot Ltd
• Others
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• April 2024: To promote the development of solid-state battery materials for electric vehicles, LG Chem and Factorial Inc. inked a Memorandum of Understanding. The goal of this partnership is to take advantage of Factorial's cutting-edge solid-state technology and LG Chem's experience with battery materials. With a focus on performance, efficiency, and safety, both businesses want to strengthen their competitive edge in the changing battery market. Future electric vehicles should see notable increases in driving range and charging times due to Factorial's exclusive FEST technology.
• January 2024: The development of Hitachi Zosen Corporation's all-solid-state lithium-ion battery, AS-LiB, has reached a major milestone. One maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment placed the company's first commercial order for 12 units. In addition, the orbit AS-LiB demonstrated its potential for future uses by completing a year-long demonstration in orbit, returning on December 23, 2023, and receiving a Certificate of Space Flight from JAXA.
• June 2023: With the release of a high-performance solid-state battery, LG Chem. unveiled its most recent battery technology breakthrough. Compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, this new battery's energy density and total capacity are significantly increased by using a silicon-based anode material. With its breakthrough, LG Chem hopes to satisfy the growing need for stronger and longer-lasting batteries across a range of sectors, including electric cars and portable electronics.
• March 2023: Panasonic Corporation declared that the successful development of a high-capacity solid-state battery represents a significant advancement in battery technology. With a larger energy storage capacity than conventional graphite anode batteries, this invention is a breakthrough. An important advancement in energy storage is anticipated with the new solid-state battery, which is expected to provide improved performance and extended battery life.
Solid-State Battery Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)
The market is expanding due to the growing demand for solid state batteries brought on by the increasing use of electric cars (EVs) by people worldwide. To lower carbon emissions, several nations' governing bodies are enforcing strict laws.
Additionally, they are providing a number of tax breaks and incentives for EV purchases, which is boosting the market. In addition, these batteries give cars more safety features and greater range. Moreover, EVs can have longer driving ranges without requiring larger battery packs thanks to solid state batteries' increased energy storage capacity and reduced carbon impact.
Furthermore, solid state batteries could greatly shorten charging periods, which would increase their use in EVs.
Challenges: Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes
Compared to traditional batteries, solid-state batteries are more costly and require more intricate components. The price of solid-state batteries is approximately USD 130 per kilowatt-hour (KWh), although several other battery types are substantially less expensive.
Additionally, the solid-state battery market is anticipated to be constrained during the forecast period by the growing use of lead-acid, flow, and sodium-ion batteries in EVs and consumer electronics. The prospects for solid-state battery makers and distributors are expected to be somewhat hampered by the availability of such batteries in a variety of sizes and specifications.
In addition, it is anticipated that their declining cost will significantly restrain the solid-state battery market as a result of the growing number of manufacturing facilities. In the upcoming years, this will have an even greater detrimental effect on the demand for solid-state batteries unless they are developed and made more reasonably priced.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2204
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America solid-state battery market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future due to rising investments in electric vehicles and clean energy technology. Furthermore, there is a greater need for cutting-edge battery solutions that improve EV performance and safety as a result of the region's emphasis on cutting carbon emissions.
Major automakers are also actively investigating solid-state technologies to increase charging times and vehicle range. North America is positioned as a major player in the global solid state battery industry landscape due to ongoing research partnerships between academic institutions and industrial companies that are encouraging innovation.
Segmentation of Solid-State Battery Market-
By Component-
• Cathode
• Anode
• Solid Electrolytes
By Type-
• Single-cell
• Multi-cell
By Application-
• Consumer Electronics
• Electric Vehicles
• Energy Storage System
• Medical Devices
o loTs
Consumer Electronics loTs
Medical Devices loTs
• Others
By Battery Type-
• Primary
• Secondary
By Capacity-
• 20 mAh--500 mAh
• Above 500 mAh
• Below 20 mAh
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results