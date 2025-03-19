Insect-Based Pet Food Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Markets and Increasing Demand for Functional Ingredients
Insect-Based Pet Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Crickets, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies), By Nature Type (Organic, Mannoprotein, Conventional), By Product Type, By Pet Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And By Segment
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2025 ) Insect-Based Pet Food Market for Pet Food Market (SAM) Size is valued at USD 349.3 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 3,451.1 Million by the year 2034 at a 25.7 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Insect-Based Pet Food Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1431
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global insect-based pet food market are:
• High demand for environmentally friendly pet food options
• Increased health benefits draw pet owners
• Growth of pet-specific retail establishments
The following are the primary obstacles to the insect-based pet food market's expansion:
• Expensive production costs
• Customers' lack of awareness and scepticism
• Challenges in logistics and regulations
Future expansion opportunities for the global insect-based pet food market include:
• Creation of novel products creates new market niches
• Growth in emerging markets where pet ownership is on the rise
• Combining functional ingredients to improve nutrition
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The growing demand from consumers for sustainable and organic food is anticipated to propel the insect-based pet food industry expansion.
• The market emerged as a result of continuous research and development to increase the amount of protein in insect-based pet food.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The ingestion of insects and the resulting pollution are two major issues impeding the expansion of the insect-based pet food market.
Market Analysis:
Insect-based pet food is an excellent substitute for popular cattle species for veterinarians who want to provide their pets with a different kind of food. Mealworms, crickets, and black army fly larvae are among the insects being used more frequently as protein sources for pets in the pet food industry.
Sales of pet foods made from insects are expected to increase the easy access to insect-based snacks, toppings, and jerky through internet channels. Rising consumer desire for sustainable and organic pet food is expected to boost sales of insect-based pet foods.
Furthermore, due to continuous research and development efforts to include additional protein-rich ingredients in insect-based pet food, the market will grow.
List of Prominent Players in the Insect-Based Pet Food Market:
• Ynsect
• Ennoble
• Scout & Zoe's
• Healy Biotech
• Mars Incorporated
• Agri Protein Holdings Ltd
• Enterra
• Endocycle
• Beta Hatch
• Protix
• Purina
• Innova feed
• Next Protein
• Others
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• January 2024: Globe Buddy Brown, a novel sustainable dog food made with protein from black soldier fly larvae, was introduced by Denmark-based Globe Buddy. Dogs with sensitive digestive systems or those that are allergic to conventional meats can use the product. The product's packaging is entirely recyclable, fulfilling the company's sustainability objective.
• August 2023: Nestlé Purina introduced pet food based on alternative proteins in an effort to better utilize the world's natural resources—the new line contained plant protein from millet and fava beans, as well as insects. The insect protein was derived from larvae of black army flies, which were already utilized in European animal feed. Fiber to help with digestion, energy, and protein were all supplied by the millet and fava beans. To preserve the nutritional value of each item, they were all steam-cooked.
• January 2021: The FDA impliedly approved the use of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) in adult maintenance dog food and treats in when the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) approved their usage.
Insect-Based Pet Food Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Affordability of Insect Farming
One important factor driving the expansion of insect-based pet food is the affordability of insect farming in comparison to conventional livestock production. Because raising insects uses fewer resources, production costs are reduced.
Manufacturers are investing in the market for dog insect-based pet food because of this financial benefit. Additionally, the use of alternative proteins in pet food is being encouraged by government initiatives and supportive laws, which are creating a favourable regulatory environment and motivating market participants to develop and broaden their product offers.
Challenges: High Production Costs of Insect-Based Pet Food
The production costs of insect-based pet food are frequently greater than those of conventional pet food, mainly because insects require specialized cultivation and processing.
Higher retail prices may result from these additional expenses, which would limit the market's ability to purchase these goods. Additionally, the high cost of insect-based pet food options may prevent their widespread adoption and limit market expansion, as cost is a major consideration for many buyers.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1431
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American insect-based pet food market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. The demand for insect-based pet food is increasing in tandem with the region's pet owner population.
Due to their high pet ownership rates, the United States and Mexico dominate the North American market for insect-based pet food. The past three decades have seen a sharp rise in the number of pet owners in the United States. In 2024, 86.9 million homes, or 66% of all households in America, will have pets. Ownership of pets has increased from 56% in 1988, according to statistics.
Owners benefit greatly from the emotional support and company that pets offer. The truth is that 97% of pet owners consider their animals to be family members. Insect-based pet food is becoming more and more popular in the area due to the growing trend of pet ownership.
Segmentation of Insect-Based Pet Food Market-
By Product Type-
• Kibble/Dry
• Treats and Chews
• Others
By Source-
• Crickets
• Mealworms
• Black Soldier Flies
By Nature-
• Multi-protein
• Mono-protein
By Animal Type-
• Dog
o Puppy
o Adult/Senior
• Cat
• Others
By Distribution Channel-
• Store-based Retailing
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Pet Stores
o Other Retail Formats
• Online Retailers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Insect-Based Pet Food Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1431
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global insect-based pet food market are:
• High demand for environmentally friendly pet food options
• Increased health benefits draw pet owners
• Growth of pet-specific retail establishments
The following are the primary obstacles to the insect-based pet food market's expansion:
• Expensive production costs
• Customers' lack of awareness and scepticism
• Challenges in logistics and regulations
Future expansion opportunities for the global insect-based pet food market include:
• Creation of novel products creates new market niches
• Growth in emerging markets where pet ownership is on the rise
• Combining functional ingredients to improve nutrition
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The growing demand from consumers for sustainable and organic food is anticipated to propel the insect-based pet food industry expansion.
• The market emerged as a result of continuous research and development to increase the amount of protein in insect-based pet food.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The ingestion of insects and the resulting pollution are two major issues impeding the expansion of the insect-based pet food market.
Market Analysis:
Insect-based pet food is an excellent substitute for popular cattle species for veterinarians who want to provide their pets with a different kind of food. Mealworms, crickets, and black army fly larvae are among the insects being used more frequently as protein sources for pets in the pet food industry.
Sales of pet foods made from insects are expected to increase the easy access to insect-based snacks, toppings, and jerky through internet channels. Rising consumer desire for sustainable and organic pet food is expected to boost sales of insect-based pet foods.
Furthermore, due to continuous research and development efforts to include additional protein-rich ingredients in insect-based pet food, the market will grow.
List of Prominent Players in the Insect-Based Pet Food Market:
• Ynsect
• Ennoble
• Scout & Zoe's
• Healy Biotech
• Mars Incorporated
• Agri Protein Holdings Ltd
• Enterra
• Endocycle
• Beta Hatch
• Protix
• Purina
• Innova feed
• Next Protein
• Others
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• January 2024: Globe Buddy Brown, a novel sustainable dog food made with protein from black soldier fly larvae, was introduced by Denmark-based Globe Buddy. Dogs with sensitive digestive systems or those that are allergic to conventional meats can use the product. The product's packaging is entirely recyclable, fulfilling the company's sustainability objective.
• August 2023: Nestlé Purina introduced pet food based on alternative proteins in an effort to better utilize the world's natural resources—the new line contained plant protein from millet and fava beans, as well as insects. The insect protein was derived from larvae of black army flies, which were already utilized in European animal feed. Fiber to help with digestion, energy, and protein were all supplied by the millet and fava beans. To preserve the nutritional value of each item, they were all steam-cooked.
• January 2021: The FDA impliedly approved the use of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) in adult maintenance dog food and treats in when the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) approved their usage.
Insect-Based Pet Food Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Affordability of Insect Farming
One important factor driving the expansion of insect-based pet food is the affordability of insect farming in comparison to conventional livestock production. Because raising insects uses fewer resources, production costs are reduced.
Manufacturers are investing in the market for dog insect-based pet food because of this financial benefit. Additionally, the use of alternative proteins in pet food is being encouraged by government initiatives and supportive laws, which are creating a favourable regulatory environment and motivating market participants to develop and broaden their product offers.
Challenges: High Production Costs of Insect-Based Pet Food
The production costs of insect-based pet food are frequently greater than those of conventional pet food, mainly because insects require specialized cultivation and processing.
Higher retail prices may result from these additional expenses, which would limit the market's ability to purchase these goods. Additionally, the high cost of insect-based pet food options may prevent their widespread adoption and limit market expansion, as cost is a major consideration for many buyers.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1431
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American insect-based pet food market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. The demand for insect-based pet food is increasing in tandem with the region's pet owner population.
Due to their high pet ownership rates, the United States and Mexico dominate the North American market for insect-based pet food. The past three decades have seen a sharp rise in the number of pet owners in the United States. In 2024, 86.9 million homes, or 66% of all households in America, will have pets. Ownership of pets has increased from 56% in 1988, according to statistics.
Owners benefit greatly from the emotional support and company that pets offer. The truth is that 97% of pet owners consider their animals to be family members. Insect-based pet food is becoming more and more popular in the area due to the growing trend of pet ownership.
Segmentation of Insect-Based Pet Food Market-
By Product Type-
• Kibble/Dry
• Treats and Chews
• Others
By Source-
• Crickets
• Mealworms
• Black Soldier Flies
By Nature-
• Multi-protein
• Mono-protein
By Animal Type-
• Dog
o Puppy
o Adult/Senior
• Cat
• Others
By Distribution Channel-
• Store-based Retailing
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Pet Stores
o Other Retail Formats
• Online Retailers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results