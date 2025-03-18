mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Faces Challenges Due to High Production Costs and Complex Regulatory Landscape
mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Industry (Therapeutics/Vaccine Developers, CDMO Organizations, Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers) By Scale of Operation, By Product and By Application
Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Size is valued at USD 859.4 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 936.6 Million by the year 2034 at a 1.1% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services market are:
• Increase in mRNA vaccine clinical trials
• Ongoing enhancements to manufacturing procedures, delivery systems, and design
• MRNA production and synthesis are increasingly being outsourced
The following are the primary obstacles to the mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services market's expansion:
• High cost of production
• Strict regulations
• Issues with manufacturing scalability, storage, and stability
Future expansion opportunities for the global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services market include:
• Continuous advancements in cell-specific delivery technologies and nanoparticles
• Increasing the use of MRNA technology
• High private investments and government funding
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services market is expanding as a result of innovations made by new pharmaceutical companies, better and more effective services, more adaptable facilities, and improved medical technology.
• The increasing incidence of genetic abnormalities and chronic diseases like cancer is driving up the need for novel therapeutic approaches, such as mRNA-based therapies.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Insufficiently adaptable, sustainable, and economical manufacturing methods impede the expansion of mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services.
Market Analysis:
The market for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services is anticipated to increase significantly over the next years due to the growing need for gene therapies, the rise in chronic and infectious diseases, and the growing number of clinical trials for infectious and cancer treatments.
Additionally, the market is growing due to new pharmaceutical company breakthroughs, improved quality and efficacy services, more customizable facilities, and enhanced medical technologies.
List of Prominent Players in the mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Danaher Corporation
• Merck
• Lonza
• Marvai Lifesciences
• New England Biolabs
• Promega Corporation
• Genscript
• Wuxi Biologics
• Takara Bio
• Sartorius
• Genewiz
• Telesis Bio
• St Pharm
• AGC Biologics
• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
• Others
Recent Developments:
• November 2024: Cytiva, a division of Danaher Corporation (US), established Poland's first mRNA FlexFactory to research mRNA treatments for COVID-19 and cancer.
• May 2024: The self-amplifying RNA synthesis solution for enhanced therapeutic applications was introduced by GenScript. These improve vaccines, immunotherapies, and gene treatments' effectiveness and potency.
• January 2024: A first-of-its-kind new test was cGMP validated and commercialized by Lonza in partnership with Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc. By directly sequencing the messenger RNA (mRNA) and the DNA template, the analytical test will precisely identify several important quality aspects of mRNA products. It is anticipated that this will speed up the development of mRNA products, including vaccinations for infectious diseases.
mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Need for Advanced Therapies and Personalized Medicine
The market for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services offers a number of exciting prospects, especially in the fields of advanced therapies and personalized medicine.
The management of complicated diseases like cancer and genetic disorders could be revolutionized by mRNA technology's capacity to provide customized therapeutic solutions based on a person's genetic profile. The need for mRNA-based solutions is anticipated to increase as precision medicine gains pace, offering substantial potential prospects for industry participants.
Additionally, the possibility of creating mRNA vaccines for a wide range of infectious diseases outside of COVID-19 highlights the adaptability and versatility of mRNA technology, providing significant opportunities for mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services market expansion.
Challenges: Complexity of Manufacturing Process
One major limitation of mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services is the intricacy of the manufacturing processes. The method includes complex steps that call for exact control and specialized equipment, like mRNA production, purification, and formulation with lipid nanoparticles.
There are additional difficulties in guaranteeing scalability and uniformity across manufacturing batches. Furthermore, operational complexity and expenses are raised by strict regulatory requirements for quality control and validation.
The speed and size of production are restricted by these limitations taken together, which could cause novel medicines to take longer to reach the market. To overcome these obstacles and efficiently meet the increasing demand from around the world, continuous investment in automation, process optimization, and regulatory compliance techniques is required.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This dominance is mostly due to the region's strong biotechnology infrastructure, huge R&D expenditures, and the existence of important market participants.
As mRNA therapies and personalized medicine continue to progress, the United States, in particular, has been at the forefront of developing mRNA vaccines and is anticipated to maintain its position as a pioneer. With a strong emphasis on innovation and a supportive regulatory framework, the North American market is expected to continue on its current trend of stable growth.
Segmentation of mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market-
By Product-
• API
• Drug Products
By Type of Industry-
• Therapeutics and Vaccine Developers
• CDMO Organizations
• Custom Synthesis/cGMP Service Providers
By Therapeutic Area-
• Infectious Disease
• Oncological Disorders
• Others
By Scale of Operation-
• Research / Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By Application-
• mRNA-based Vaccines
• mRNA-based Therapeutics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
