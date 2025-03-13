Virality Is Coming: A New App That Changes the Rules of Social Media
Available from February 3rd, 2025 on Apple and Android, this new social network will transform visibility into profit, in a simple, fast and limitless way.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2025 ) San Francisco – Virality, the innovative application that disrupts traditional social media dynamics is ready to make its mark on the global market. Available on the Apple Store and Android from February 3rd, the app introduces a revolutionary feature called VIR which allows all users to go viral and monetize effectively and instantly, regardless of their followers count.
Nowadays, with over 5.17 billion global users social networks represent a powerful tool in e-commerce, personal branding and business. In this context, capitalizing a large following is synonymous with success for brands and a lucrative opportunity for content creators. Influencer Marketing, with a turnover of 24 billion dollars in 2024, remains a rapidly growing phenomenon. Starting today, everything will change: with Virality, users will now be able to publish their content directly on the posts of influencers with thousands of followers, gaining unparalleled public exposure and immediate visibility, by paying a set fee determined by the influencer for each post. The latter, equal to 50% of the revenue, is among the highest currently available in the Social Media landscape. It is estimated that an active influencer on Virality earns, on average, 55 dollars per day, without investing time and energy in the creation of ad hoc content.
“Virality is an inclusive social media platform that truly democratizes the Influencer marketing landscape. We give everyone the chance, including minor influencers, to gain virality in a simple and immediate way.” explains Alessio Zaccagnini, CEO of Virality. “We offer an alternative to advertising on social media: with Virality users have full control over where their content will be published and who will have access to it.”
Discover VIR: the feature to go viral in just a few clicks
At the heart of the APP is the VIR feature, which allows anyone to go viral real time, without being subject to complex algorithms that usually govern visibility on social media. Each content creator has the freedom to establish the fee for allowing other users to publish content on their posts. Every transaction is instantly credited to the user’s wallet, ready to be withdrawn at any time. This flexible system makes VIR a highly effective tool not only for gaining visibility on relevant accounts, but also for promoting products and services.
Maximum transparency and autonomy for creators and users
Unlike any other social media platform, Virality allows each user to collaborate with influencers of any category autonomously. Indeed the total freedom of choosing an influencer who does not necessarily need to align with the theme or target audience of the products or services being promoted is unprecedented. Furthermore, the app stands out for a user experience in the name of maximum transparency, starting from the selection of influencers whose per minute rates are public and visible to all members, up to the VIR performance monitoring functionality, thanks to advanced tracking.
“Virality System is unique in the panorama of contemporary social networks” says Marco Ciuffetelli, co-founder of ALLL who adds “Our aim is to bring the user back to the center of the content sharing process” and concludes “simple and intuitive, Virality disrupts Influencer Marketing schemes, allowing every creator to monetize from day one, overcoming the traditional barriers related to visibility.”
ALLL Srl - https://www.viralitysystem.it/en/
Contact Information:
ALLL Srl
Hind Nafili
Tel: +39 02/43910069
Email us
