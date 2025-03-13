Global Solar PV Panels Market is expected to reach US$ 238.37 billion by 2031
Global Solar PV Panels Market is growing with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Solar PV Panels Market reached US$ 125.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 238.37 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Energy Demand and Climate Goals
The increasing global energy demand, driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, is pushing the need for renewable energy expansion. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), achieving global climate targets will require tripling renewable energy capacity by 2050, with solar photovoltaic (PV) technology playing a crucial role.
Governments worldwide are introducing supportive policies and incentives to accelerate solar PV adoption. For instance, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 offers substantial tax credits for solar installations, spurring both residential and commercial deployment.
Leading the solar PV transition, countries like China, India, and the United States are making significant strides. In 2023, China added 125 GW of solar capacity, representing nearly 55% of global solar installations, as per the National Energy Administration (NEA) of China. Similarly, India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set an ambitious goal of achieving 280 GW of solar capacity by 2030 under its National Solar Mission.
Market Segments
• By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Thin-Film Technology, Others)
• By Grid (On-Grid, Off-Grid, Hybrid)
• By Installation (Ground-Mounted, Rooftop Solar Panels, Floating Solar Panels, Others)
• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility-Scale)
Market Regional Share
Strong Government Support in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific dominates the solar PV market, driven by robust government support and substantial corporate investments in renewable energy. According to China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), the country’s cumulative solar capacity reached 609.49 GW by the end of 2023, solidifying its position as the global leader in solar energy.
India is also emerging as a key player in the sector. In 2023, the country added 9.7 GW of new solar PV capacity, ranking fifth globally. By the end of the year, its cumulative capacity had reached 72.7 GW, as reported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Government-backed initiatives such as rooftop solar programs and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme are accelerating adoption, particularly in rural and agricultural regions.
Meanwhile, Japan remains a significant market, supported by its feed-in tariff (FIT) system and high electricity costs, which make solar PV a cost-effective alternative. The country aims to reach 108 GW of solar capacity by 2030, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).
Key Market Players
• ABB
• Canadian Solar
• Hanwha Q CELL
• Huawei
• JA Solar
• JinkoSolar
• LONGi
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Sharp
• Trina Solar
Recent Developments
• In April 2024, ABB introduced the ACQ80 solar pump VSD, an innovative solution tailored to the growing demand for sustainable water pumping systems in the solar PV market. This versatile drive can operate off-grid using solar power or blend AC and DC inputs for uninterrupted operation, making it ideal for agricultural irrigation, livestock watering and water utilities in areas with limited grid coverage.
• In April 2024, Huawei introduced the LUNA S1, a new all-in-one residential storage solution for the solar PV market, integrating a battery, inverter, optimizer and energy management system in a single device.
