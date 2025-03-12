Software as a medical devices (SaMD) market Size, Growth Insights, Industry Analysis and Report 2024-2031
Software as a medical devices (SaMD) market is growing at a CAGR of 69.31% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Software as a medical devices (SaMD) market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 69.31% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector is expected to drive significant growth in the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) market during the forecast period. Smart devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearables are increasingly being used to collect and analyze critical health data, enhancing patient care and user experience. The rising demand for data analytics and seamless integration is further accelerating IoT adoption in healthcare.
IoT applications in healthcare include continuous monitoring of vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature, and respiration rate, as well as remote health management for chronic conditions. For example, in 2018, the FDA approved the gammaCore Sapphire, a handheld device developed by electroCore, Inc., for the acute treatment of migraine pain, later extending its approval in 2020 for preventive migraine treatment.
Additionally, advancements in wireless technologies like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 are set to expand IoT capabilities. In February 2020, Cisco introduced enhancements to its IoT portfolio, enabling service providers to optimize cellular IoT environments and support new 5G applications. These technological advancements are expected to drive further innovation and expansion in the healthcare IoT landscape, providing service providers with new opportunities to develop competitive IoT solutions.
Market Segments
• By Device Type ( Wearable Device, PCs/Laptop, Smartphone/tablets)
• By Application ( Diagnostic, Clinical Management)
• By Deployment Method ( Cloud-based, On-Premise)
• By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market
North America is expected to maintain the largest market share in the global Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) market, driven by a high number of FDA approvals and substantial investments in the healthcare sector. The presence of key industry players, coupled with strong regulatory support, is fueling market growth across the region.
For instance, in July 2020, Channel Medsystems received FDA clearance for its next-generation Cerene Cryotherapy product designed to treat menstrual bleeding. Additionally, in May 2020, Arterys Inc. secured $28 million in Series C funding to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging. The funding round, which brought Arterys its seventh FDA clearance, was led by Benslie Investment Group and Temasek Holdings, with participation from Fosun, Revelation Partners, Emergent Medical Partners, and Varian Medical Systems.
With continued innovation, regulatory approvals, and increasing investments in digital healthcare, North America is poised to remain at the forefront of the global SaMD market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
Key players are Arterys Inc., Paragon Biosciences (Qlarity Imaging LLC), Viz.ai, Inc., VitalConnect., Apple, Inc., iSchemaView, inc. (RAPID), IDx Technologies Inc., MaxQ AI, Ltd. Greenfinch Technology, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
