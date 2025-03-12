Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Size, Growth Insights, Industry Report 2024-2031
Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market is growing CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2025 ) Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market is expected to record significant growth by reaching at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031)
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/energy-as-a-service-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Energy Demand Across Industrial, Residential, and Commercial Sectors
The growing energy demand from industrial, residential, and commercial sectors is driving the adoption of the Energy as a Service (EaaS) model, which allows consumers to access energy services without significant capital investment in power generation. Increasing urbanization, industrialization, and population growth are key factors fueling this trend.
According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, global total energy supply (TES) increased by nearly 60% between 1990 and 2016, reaching approximately 568 EJ. Additionally, global electricity generation reached 25,000 TWh in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, has witnessed substantial growth, with China's energy supply accounting for 21% of global TES in 2016.
Urban population growth and industrial development, supported by government funding, have further boosted the EaaS market. As per the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global population reached 7.5 billion in 2018, with 55.3% living in urban areas. That same year, 83 million people migrated to urban regions, significantly increasing energy demand.
The adoption of EaaS is also driven by the need for efficient energy consumption. This model prevents electricity wastage during no-load conditions while ensuring optimal energy supply. Industries in developed countries are increasingly implementing EaaS, as it helps reduce electricity consumption by 10% to 40%. Operating on a subscription-based model, EaaS enables customers to purchase only the required amount of electricity, making it a cost-effective and scalable solution. The rising need for reliable electricity access in both urban and rural areas continues to propel the expansion of the EaaS market.
Market Segments
• By Service Type (Power Generation Services, Energy-Efficiency, and Optimization Services, Operational and Maintenance Services)
• By End-User (Industrial, Commercial)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/energy-as-a-service-market
Market Regional Share
North America's Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency in Utilities
North America held a significant share of the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market in 2021, driven by increasing efforts to enhance energy efficiency across utilities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Utilities are actively implementing energy efficiency projects to reduce energy generation costs and improve sustainability.
In the U.S., new models like pay-for-performance are being adopted to scale energy efficiency initiatives, particularly in the commercial sector. For instance, in California, energy efficiency policies mandate that at least 60% of the savings achieved through obligation schemes must come from third-party service providers. This shift encourages private-sector participation and fosters innovation in energy management solutions.
Additionally, the growing share of renewable power generation and increased energy efficiency measures are expected to further propel the EaaS market in North America. As utilities continue to modernize their infrastructure and adopt sustainable energy solutions, the region is set to remain a key player in the global transition toward efficient and cost-effective energy consumption.
Key Market Players
Key players are WGL Energy, Engie, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewable Energy, Edison, Alpiq and Enel X.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/energy-as-a-service-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Energy Demand Across Industrial, Residential, and Commercial Sectors
The growing energy demand from industrial, residential, and commercial sectors is driving the adoption of the Energy as a Service (EaaS) model, which allows consumers to access energy services without significant capital investment in power generation. Increasing urbanization, industrialization, and population growth are key factors fueling this trend.
According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, global total energy supply (TES) increased by nearly 60% between 1990 and 2016, reaching approximately 568 EJ. Additionally, global electricity generation reached 25,000 TWh in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, has witnessed substantial growth, with China's energy supply accounting for 21% of global TES in 2016.
Urban population growth and industrial development, supported by government funding, have further boosted the EaaS market. As per the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the global population reached 7.5 billion in 2018, with 55.3% living in urban areas. That same year, 83 million people migrated to urban regions, significantly increasing energy demand.
The adoption of EaaS is also driven by the need for efficient energy consumption. This model prevents electricity wastage during no-load conditions while ensuring optimal energy supply. Industries in developed countries are increasingly implementing EaaS, as it helps reduce electricity consumption by 10% to 40%. Operating on a subscription-based model, EaaS enables customers to purchase only the required amount of electricity, making it a cost-effective and scalable solution. The rising need for reliable electricity access in both urban and rural areas continues to propel the expansion of the EaaS market.
Market Segments
• By Service Type (Power Generation Services, Energy-Efficiency, and Optimization Services, Operational and Maintenance Services)
• By End-User (Industrial, Commercial)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/energy-as-a-service-market
Market Regional Share
North America's Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency in Utilities
North America held a significant share of the global Energy as a Service (EaaS) market in 2021, driven by increasing efforts to enhance energy efficiency across utilities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Utilities are actively implementing energy efficiency projects to reduce energy generation costs and improve sustainability.
In the U.S., new models like pay-for-performance are being adopted to scale energy efficiency initiatives, particularly in the commercial sector. For instance, in California, energy efficiency policies mandate that at least 60% of the savings achieved through obligation schemes must come from third-party service providers. This shift encourages private-sector participation and fosters innovation in energy management solutions.
Additionally, the growing share of renewable power generation and increased energy efficiency measures are expected to further propel the EaaS market in North America. As utilities continue to modernize their infrastructure and adopt sustainable energy solutions, the region is set to remain a key player in the global transition toward efficient and cost-effective energy consumption.
Key Market Players
Key players are WGL Energy, Engie, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewable Energy, Edison, Alpiq and Enel X.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results