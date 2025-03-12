Security-as-a-service Market Size, Growth insights, industry analysis and Report 2024-2031
Security-as-a-service Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Market Dynamics
Rising Cybercrime Drives Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
Cybercrime has surged globally, emerging as a top five risk to businesses in 2020 and continuing to escalate. Cyber threats, particularly IoT-related attacks, are projected to double by 2025, posing significant challenges to industries and enterprises.
Additionally, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Risk Report, the detection and prosecution rate for cybercrimes in the U.S. remains critically low at just 0.05%, underscoring the need for more robust cybersecurity measures.
With cybercrime increasing by 600%, organizations across all sectors are adopting advanced security and vulnerability management solutions to detect and mitigate threats more effectively. Businesses are increasingly investing in cybersecurity to reduce response times, strengthen threat detection, and prevent potential breaches.
As a result, the rising prevalence of cybercrime is fueling strong demand for cybersecurity solutions, making security and vulnerability management a key market driver for global cybersecurity investments. Companies are prioritizing proactive defense mechanisms, accelerating the growth of the cybersecurity industry.
Market Segments
• By Component (Software, Services)
• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises)
• By Application (Network Security, Web Security, Email Security, Database and Cloud Security, Others),
• By End-User (BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Retail, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Security-as-a-Service Market
North America holds a dominant share in the global Security-as-a-Service market, driven by its advanced cybersecurity infrastructure and the rising threat of cyberattacks. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of technological advancements, making them key contributors to the regional market’s growth.
The increasing adoption of vulnerability and security management solutions, coupled with the presence of numerous local security service providers, is fueling market expansion. Businesses across North America are prioritizing data security, cyberattack prevention, and commercial espionage protection to ensure business continuity.
With the growing frequency of network intrusions and targeted cyber threats, organizations ranging from large enterprises to rapidly expanding SMEs are heavily investing in Security-as-a-Service solutions to protect their IT infrastructure. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the demand for scalable, cloud-based security solutions in North America is expected to remain strong, solidifying the region’s leadership in the global cybersecurity market.
Key Market Players
Key players are Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Panda Security S.L., CipherCloud, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc. and Radware Ltd.
Recent Developments
On May 11, 2022, Intel Corporation introduced Project Amber, a new security-as-a-service solution. The solution is an unbiased trust authority designed to remotely verify the trustworthiness of a computed asset in the cloud, network edge, or on-premise environment. Using Intel's trusted execution environment, Project Amber supports confidential compute workloads deployed as bare-metal containers, virtual machines, and containers running in virtual machines (TEE), which will be released in the second half of 2022.
