Global VR Gaming Market Size, Growth Insights, Industry Analysis and Report 2024-2031
Global VR Gaming Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2025 ) Global VR Gaming Market is growing at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/vr-gaming-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Funding & Investment to Drive Market Growth
The growing investment in virtual reality (VR) gaming by public and private companies is expected to accelerate market expansion over the forecast period. Several key players are actively securing funding to enhance VR gaming experiences and expand development efforts.
For instance, in October 2020, Thirdverse, a leading VR game developer, secured $8.5 million in Series A funding. Similarly, in July 2020, Polyarc closed a $9 million Series B funding round, led by Hiro Capital and Galaxy Interactive, to further invest in VR and AR game development. Previously, in 2016, Polyarc raised $3.5 million to fund the development of Moss, one of the top-rated VR games.
Additionally, in November 2016, LIV secured $2.6 million in funding to accelerate its innovative streaming technology and enhance integration with third-party game studios. The Series A funding round was backed by Inspired Entertainment, Games Workshop, and Cherry Freeman.
Leading market players, including Sony Corporation and AsusTek Computer Inc., are also increasing investments in research and development for advanced optical gaming devices based on VR technology. These continuous funding efforts are expected to drive innovation and propel the VR gaming industry forward.
Market Segments
• By Component (Hardware, Software)
• By Connecting Device (Gaming Consoles, PCs/ Desktops, Smartphones, Others)
• By User (Commercial Space, Individual)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/vr-gaming-market
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth in the VR Gaming Market
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global VR gaming market during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing accessibility and availability of VR games, coupled with advancements in 3D audio headsets, 4K motion sensors, and other immersive technologies.
Rising internet penetration across the region is further fueling demand for VR gaming, with significant growth expected in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China due to the increasing acceptance of virtual reality in the entertainment sector. The demand for VR accessories and wearables is also surging, prompting companies to invest in VR gaming centers.
For example, Zero Latency, India's first free-roam, large-scale multiplayer VR gaming and entertainment center, was launched in Lower Parel, Mumbai, in 2019.
Moreover, the region's growing disposable income and purchasing power are expected to further stimulate market growth, making Asia-Pacific a key driver in the global VR gaming industry.
Key Market Players
Key players are Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Linden Labs, Electronic Arts, Facebook/Oculus VR, Google Inc., HTC Corporation, Virtuix Omni, and Telsa Studios.
Recent Developments
• In September 2020, VRStudios, a provider of commercial virtual reality (VR) systems, technology, and integrated VR attractions had launched the VRStudios Sports platform. This platform would redraw the boundaries of virtual reality gaming for the new normal in location-based entertainment by linking players’ in-home VR gameplay with their social, competitive, premium experiences at out-of-home amusement venues such as family entertainment centers (FECs).
• In March 2020, iQIYI, Inc., had launched the Qiyu 2Pro VR somatosensory game console on e-commerce platforms. Qiyu 2Pro VR would adopts the cutting-edge inside-out 6DoF game technology in its interactive patterns. It achieves 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) of the head and hand through the configuration of double 6DoF VR dual controllers, which can better satisfy users’ experience in scenarios of virtual reality games and create an immersive gaming environment.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/vr-gaming-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Funding & Investment to Drive Market Growth
The growing investment in virtual reality (VR) gaming by public and private companies is expected to accelerate market expansion over the forecast period. Several key players are actively securing funding to enhance VR gaming experiences and expand development efforts.
For instance, in October 2020, Thirdverse, a leading VR game developer, secured $8.5 million in Series A funding. Similarly, in July 2020, Polyarc closed a $9 million Series B funding round, led by Hiro Capital and Galaxy Interactive, to further invest in VR and AR game development. Previously, in 2016, Polyarc raised $3.5 million to fund the development of Moss, one of the top-rated VR games.
Additionally, in November 2016, LIV secured $2.6 million in funding to accelerate its innovative streaming technology and enhance integration with third-party game studios. The Series A funding round was backed by Inspired Entertainment, Games Workshop, and Cherry Freeman.
Leading market players, including Sony Corporation and AsusTek Computer Inc., are also increasing investments in research and development for advanced optical gaming devices based on VR technology. These continuous funding efforts are expected to drive innovation and propel the VR gaming industry forward.
Market Segments
• By Component (Hardware, Software)
• By Connecting Device (Gaming Consoles, PCs/ Desktops, Smartphones, Others)
• By User (Commercial Space, Individual)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/vr-gaming-market
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth in the VR Gaming Market
The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the global VR gaming market during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing accessibility and availability of VR games, coupled with advancements in 3D audio headsets, 4K motion sensors, and other immersive technologies.
Rising internet penetration across the region is further fueling demand for VR gaming, with significant growth expected in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China due to the increasing acceptance of virtual reality in the entertainment sector. The demand for VR accessories and wearables is also surging, prompting companies to invest in VR gaming centers.
For example, Zero Latency, India's first free-roam, large-scale multiplayer VR gaming and entertainment center, was launched in Lower Parel, Mumbai, in 2019.
Moreover, the region's growing disposable income and purchasing power are expected to further stimulate market growth, making Asia-Pacific a key driver in the global VR gaming industry.
Key Market Players
Key players are Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Linden Labs, Electronic Arts, Facebook/Oculus VR, Google Inc., HTC Corporation, Virtuix Omni, and Telsa Studios.
Recent Developments
• In September 2020, VRStudios, a provider of commercial virtual reality (VR) systems, technology, and integrated VR attractions had launched the VRStudios Sports platform. This platform would redraw the boundaries of virtual reality gaming for the new normal in location-based entertainment by linking players’ in-home VR gameplay with their social, competitive, premium experiences at out-of-home amusement venues such as family entertainment centers (FECs).
• In March 2020, iQIYI, Inc., had launched the Qiyu 2Pro VR somatosensory game console on e-commerce platforms. Qiyu 2Pro VR would adopts the cutting-edge inside-out 6DoF game technology in its interactive patterns. It achieves 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) of the head and hand through the configuration of double 6DoF VR dual controllers, which can better satisfy users’ experience in scenarios of virtual reality games and create an immersive gaming environment.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results