Agrochemicals Market to Reach USD 309.36 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising Food Demand and Advancements in Biotechnology
Agrochemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fertilizers (Synthetic Fertilizers (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic,), Bio Fertilizers}, &Pesticides (Herbicides (Synthetic Herbicides, Bio Herbicides), (Insecticides (Synthetic Insecticides,
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2025 ) The Global Agrochemicals Market Size is valued at 239.99 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach 309.36 billion by the year 2031 at a 3.25% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Agrochemicals Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Agrochemicals market are:
• Rising global food demand and shrinking arable land drive the need for higher crop yields through agrochemicals.
• Advancements in biotechnology and precision farming enhance the effectiveness and adoption of agrochemicals.
• Government support and subsidies for modern agricultural practices boost agrochemical usage worldwide.
The following are the primary obstacles to the Agrochemicals market's expansion:
• Stringent environmental regulations limit the use of certain agrochemicals, affecting market growth.
• High research and development costs for new, sustainable agrochemicals create financial barriers for companies.
• Growing adoption of organic farming and bio-based alternatives reduces reliance on synthetic agrochemicals.
Future expansion opportunities for the global Agrochemicals market include:
• Rising global food demand is driving increased adoption of agrochemicals to enhance crop yields and productivity.
• Advancements in bio-based and sustainable agrochemicals are creating new market opportunities amid growing environmental concerns.
• Expanding agricultural activities in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are fueling demand for agrochemical solutions.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• Stringent regulations are pushing manufacturers toward eco-friendly and bio-based agrochemical solutions.
• Increasing demand for high-yield crops is driving the adoption of agrochemicals globally.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the growing concern over soil and water contamination.
Market Analysis:
The agrochemicals market is driven by increasing global food demand, rising population, and the need for higher crop yields. Technological advancements in precision farming and genetically modified crops boost market growth.
However, stringent environmental regulations, high R&D costs, and the shift toward organic farming pose challenges. Asia Pacific dominates due to extensive agricultural activities, while North America sees growth in biopesticides.
List of Prominent Players in the Agrochemicals Market:
• Royal Dutch Shell plc
• OCP Group
• SABIC
• PhosAgro
• Yara International
• Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizer Ltd.
• Adjuvants Plus Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Praxair Technology, Inc.
• Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inc.
• NCP Chlorchem (Pty) Ltd
• Ineos Group Ltd
• Royal Dutch Shell plc
• Graham Chemical Corporation
• Evonik Industries
• Cargill Incorporated
• Targray Technology International Inc
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Yara India launched 'Kissan ka Sachcha Yaar', which is aimed at empowering farmers to produce high-quality yields that are sustainable and nutritious. The campaign coincides with the launch of FarmCare 2.0, an app designed to support farmers with real-time weather updates, soil management guidance, and efficient fertilizer use.
• In May 2023, Yara launched a biostimulant for seed treatment at the BAW 2023 during the BioAg World Congress in Rio de Janeiro. The product, NRhizo, is the first of 15 launches planned this year, aiming to offer premium solutions to Brazilian rural producers.
• In February 2022, Timeline FX, an advanced cross-spectrum spring foliar herbicide for cereals, was introduced by Adama. The product is designed with three Active Ingredients with complementary modes of action and a built-in adjuvant to provide growers with the broadest application window of any herbicide for controlling broadleaf and grass weeds in cereal crops.
Agrochemicals Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Advancements in Biotechnology and Precision Farming
Advancements in biotechnology and precision farming drive the agrochemicals market by enabling more efficient and targeted applications of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides.
Biotechnology innovations, such as genetically modified (GM) crops with enhanced resistance to pests and diseases, reduce the need for excessive chemical use while improving yields. Precision farming techniques, including GPS-guided equipment, remote sensing, and AI-driven analytics, optimize agrochemical applications, minimizing waste and environmental impact.
These advancements enhance crop productivity, reduce costs for farmers, and promote sustainable agricultural practices. As demand for higher yields and resource-efficient farming grows, biotechnology and precision farming continue to propel the agrochemicals market forward.
Challenges: Growing Adoption of Organic Farming and Bio-Based Alternatives
The growing adoption of organic farming and bio-based alternatives limits the agrochemicals market by reducing the demand for synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Consumers and regulatory bodies increasingly favour organic products, leading to stricter policies against chemical-based agro-inputs.
Farmers are shifting towards sustainable practices, including crop rotation, composting, and biological pest control, minimizing the need for synthetic agrochemicals. Additionally, advancements in biofertilizers and biopesticides offer effective and eco-friendly solutions, further driving the decline of traditional agrochemicals.
As awareness of environmental and health concerns rises, the agrochemicals market faces constraints in expansion, particularly in regions promoting organic agriculture.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the agrochemicals market due to increasing demand for high-yield crops, advanced farming techniques, and precision agriculture adoption. The region benefits from strong government support for sustainable farming, along with rising investments in biotechnology-driven agrochemicals.
The presence of key market players, continuous product innovations, and a well-established agricultural sector further fuels the growth. Additionally, growing concerns over food security and the need for efficient crop protection solutions drive agrochemical adoption. Expanding research in bio-based fertilizers and pesticides also contributes to market expansion, making North America the fastest-growing region in this sector.
Segmentation of Agrochemicals Market-
By Product-
• Fertilizers
• Plant Growth Regulators
• Pesticides
• Others
By Pesticide Type-
• Insecticides
• Herbicides
• Fungicides
• Nematicides
• Others
By Crop Type-
• Cereals & Grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
