Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Analysis and Future Trends Highlighting Growth in Deep Learning and Neural Networks Driving High-Performance Computing Hardware Demand
Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision), Function (Training, Inference), Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), End-user Industry (Healthcar
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2025 ) The Global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market Size is valued at 14.51 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach 128.32 billion by the year 2031 at a 27.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.
Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets market are:
• Rising demand for AI-driven applications across industries, including healthcare, automotive, and finance.
• Advancements in deep learning and neural networks are driving the need for high-performance computing hardware.
• Growing investments and government initiatives supporting AI research and semiconductor innovation.
The following are the primary obstacles to the Artificial Intelligence Chipsets market's expansion:
• High development costs and complexity hinder the widespread adoption of AI chipsets.
• The limited availability of skilled professionals slows down innovation and deployment.
• Concerns over data privacy and regulatory challenges restrict market expansion.
Future expansion opportunities for the global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets market include:
• Rising adoption of AI-powered edge computing drives demand for efficient, low-power AI chipsets.
• Expanding applications in autonomous vehicles and robotics boost the need for high-performance AI hardware.
• Growing investments in AI-driven healthcare solutions create opportunities for specialized AI chipsets in diagnostics and drug discovery.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• Increasing demand for AI-driven automation across industries is fueling AI chipset adoption.
• Customization of AI chipsets for industry-specific applications is a growing trend among manufacturers.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the complex integration with existing hardware and software infrastructure possessing technical challenges.
Market Analysis:
The artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing AI adoption across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Advancements in deep learning, edge computing, and cloud AI are fueling demand for high-performance and energy-efficient chipsets. Major players, including NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD, are investing in innovation to enhance processing capabilities.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market:
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Baidu, Inc.
• Google LLC
• Graphcore
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• Intel Corporation
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• SK HYNIX INC.
Recent Developments:
• In August 2024, AMD completed the acquisition of Silo AI, a European AI lab. With this strategic move, AMD aims to expand its AI model portfolio by integrating the experience and expertise of the engineers and scientists at Silo AI, who have previously served several prominent clients.
• In July 2024, Qualcomm announced that its flagship mobile device processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, would be powering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 series of premium smartphones. The new processor will be equipped with enhanced capabilities to perform advanced creativity and productivity tasks by leveraging Galaxy AI, such as in gaming, camera features, and connectivity.
• In June 2024, AMD announced the launch of the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors featuring an advanced Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to power next-generation AI-enabled computers. The new Copilot+ compatible processors are equipped with up to 12 high-performance CPU cores with 24 threads while also offering 50% higher on-chip L3 cache memory over previous generation processors for light and thin laptops.
Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Advancements in Deep Learning and Neural Networks
Advancements in deep learning and neural networks drive the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market by enhancing processing capabilities, efficiency, and real-time decision-making.
As neural networks become more complex, there is a growing need for specialized AI chipsets, such as GPUs, TPUs, and neuromorphic processors, to handle massive computational workloads. These innovations enable faster model training and inference, improving applications in autonomous systems, healthcare, and cybersecurity.
Additionally, optimized AI chipsets reduce power consumption and latency, making AI integration more viable across industries. The continuous evolution of deep learning algorithms further accelerates chipset development, fueling market growth and widespread AI adoption.
Challenges: High Development Costs and Complexity
High development costs and complexity limit the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market by creating significant barriers to entry for new players and slowing innovation. Designing advanced AI chips requires substantial investment in research, skilled talent, and cutting-edge fabrication technologies, increasing overall costs.
The complexity of integrating AI chipsets with existing hardware and software ecosystems further delays product development and adoption. Additionally, ensuring high performance, energy efficiency, and security in AI chips adds to design challenges. Smaller companies struggle to compete with established players due to these high costs, limiting market expansion and slowing the adoption of AI chipsets across industries.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market due to rapid advancements in AI-driven technologies, strong government initiatives, and substantial investments from tech giants. The region's dominance in AI research, coupled with a high concentration of semiconductor manufacturers and cloud service providers, accelerates growth.
Increasing adoption of AI in autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and IoT applications further fuels demand. Additionally, favourable regulatory frameworks, the rising deployment of AI in defence, and the expansion of AI-powered data centres contribute to market expansion. Strong collaborations between industry leaders and startups also drive innovation and adoption.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market-
By Chipset-
• CPU
• GPU
• FPGA
• ASIC
• Others
By Workload Domain-
• Training
• Inference
By Computing Technology-
• Cloud AI Computing
• Edge AI Computing
By Vertical-
• Consumer Electronics
• Marketing
• Healthcare
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Retail and E-commerce
• BFSI
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
