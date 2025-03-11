Radiopharmaceutical CDMO and CMO Services Market Segmentation by Source of Manufacturing Includes Nuclear Reactors and Cyclotrons
Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution (Application (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), Type of Radioisotope (Technetium-99m, Fluorine-18, Leutetium-177, Gallium-68, Acti
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2025 ) Radiopharmaceutical CDMO CMO Services Market Size is valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 5.44 billion by the year 2031 at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2472
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market are:
• Growing prevalence of cancer
• Growing interest in personalized treatment
• Technological advancements
The following are the primary obstacles to the radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market's expansion:
• High cost
• Inadequate infrastructure
• Shortages of skilled workers
Future expansion opportunities for the global radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market include:
• Growing use of nuclear therapy in underdeveloped nations
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Increased partnership with pharmaceutical industries
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to supportive government initiatives and technological advancements.
• The market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and pharmaceutical firms outsourcing manufacturing to save costs and comply with regulations.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High costs and lack of infrastructure are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services is being driven by increased rates of cardiovascular disease and cancer, growing demand for nuclear therapy, and developments in radiopharmaceutical treatments. Additionally, government assistance, rising R&D expenditures, and the development of medical imaging applications all contribute to the market’s progress.
Moreover, the demand for radiopharmaceutical contract production and development services is further increased by the need for customized medicine, and medications also help to fuel market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market:
• Minerva Imaging
• Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.
• NMR (NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
• PharmaLogic
• Eckert & Ziegler
• AtomVie
• Eczacıbaşı-Monrol
• Cardinal Health
• Nucleus RadioPharma
• Seibersdorf Labor GmbH
• Global Medical Solutions
• SOFIE
• SpectronRx
• Agilera Pharma AS
• Siemens Healthineers
• Grupo RPH
• Almac Group
• Medi-Radiopharma
• Itm Radiopharma
• Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.
• IONETIX Corporation
• GBI
• DuchemBio, Co., Ltd
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024, the clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. announced that it has partnered and licensed with the Medical University of Innsbruck, a preeminent European research institution, to promote the development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals.
• In February 2025, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. (“Evergreen”) in an all-cash transaction that includes a $250 million upfront payment and up to an additional $752.5 million in potential milestone payments. The company is dedicated to helping clinicians Find, Fight, and Follow disease to improve patient outcomes.
• In October 2024, Atley Solutions delivered and installed the first commercial unit at Minerva Imaging’s facilities in Denmark, following the regulatory approval and launch of the world’s first commercial module for making Astatine-211 (At-211) radiopharmaceuticals. With the release of the Atley C100, Atley Solutions has achieved a major technical and business milestone, solidifying its position as a world leader in commercial products and services for At-211 radiopharmaceuticals.
Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Advancements
The market is expanding due to technological advancements in radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services, including developments in AI-driven imaging, automated radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, and nuclear medicine technology.
Drug advances, new isotopes, and tailored radiotherapies improve the accuracy and efficacy of treatment. Moreover, increased usage is also fueled by advancements in quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and radiopharmaceutical synthesis, which speed up production. These developments speed up market expansion.
Challenges: High Cost
High costs constrain the market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services because of costly raw materials, intricate production procedures, and stringent regulatory adherence. Additionally, radioisotopes have a short half-life, they need specialized facilities and complex logistics, which raises operating costs.
Furthermore, the production of radiopharmaceuticals is a capital-intensive sector that restricts market expansion and accessibility due to the need for highly qualified personnel, radiation safety precautions, and sophisticated quality control systems, limiting market growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of increased demand for nuclear medicine, a rise in cardiovascular and cancer cases, and significant expenditure in the research and development of radiopharmaceuticals.
Furthermore, government assistance, regulatory permits that facilitate market expansion, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure all benefit the region. Furthermore, the existence of top pharmaceutical firms, specialized CMOs, and ongoing developments in targeted radiotherapies propel market expansion in North America.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2472
Segmentation of Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market-
By Application-
• Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
• Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
By Type of Radioisotope-
• Technetium-99m
• Fluorine-18
• Leutetium-177
• Gallium-68
• Actinium-225
• Others
By Source of Manufacturing-
• Nuclear Reactors
• Cyclotrons
By Scale of Operation-
• Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By Therapeutic Area-
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Oncological Disorders
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2472
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market are:
• Growing prevalence of cancer
• Growing interest in personalized treatment
• Technological advancements
The following are the primary obstacles to the radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market's expansion:
• High cost
• Inadequate infrastructure
• Shortages of skilled workers
Future expansion opportunities for the global radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market include:
• Growing use of nuclear therapy in underdeveloped nations
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Increased partnership with pharmaceutical industries
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to supportive government initiatives and technological advancements.
• The market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and pharmaceutical firms outsourcing manufacturing to save costs and comply with regulations.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High costs and lack of infrastructure are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services is being driven by increased rates of cardiovascular disease and cancer, growing demand for nuclear therapy, and developments in radiopharmaceutical treatments. Additionally, government assistance, rising R&D expenditures, and the development of medical imaging applications all contribute to the market’s progress.
Moreover, the demand for radiopharmaceutical contract production and development services is further increased by the need for customized medicine, and medications also help to fuel market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market:
• Minerva Imaging
• Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.
• NMR (NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
• PharmaLogic
• Eckert & Ziegler
• AtomVie
• Eczacıbaşı-Monrol
• Cardinal Health
• Nucleus RadioPharma
• Seibersdorf Labor GmbH
• Global Medical Solutions
• SOFIE
• SpectronRx
• Agilera Pharma AS
• Siemens Healthineers
• Grupo RPH
• Almac Group
• Medi-Radiopharma
• Itm Radiopharma
• Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.
• IONETIX Corporation
• GBI
• DuchemBio, Co., Ltd
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024, the clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. announced that it has partnered and licensed with the Medical University of Innsbruck, a preeminent European research institution, to promote the development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals.
• In February 2025, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. (“Evergreen”) in an all-cash transaction that includes a $250 million upfront payment and up to an additional $752.5 million in potential milestone payments. The company is dedicated to helping clinicians Find, Fight, and Follow disease to improve patient outcomes.
• In October 2024, Atley Solutions delivered and installed the first commercial unit at Minerva Imaging’s facilities in Denmark, following the regulatory approval and launch of the world’s first commercial module for making Astatine-211 (At-211) radiopharmaceuticals. With the release of the Atley C100, Atley Solutions has achieved a major technical and business milestone, solidifying its position as a world leader in commercial products and services for At-211 radiopharmaceuticals.
Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Advancements
The market is expanding due to technological advancements in radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services, including developments in AI-driven imaging, automated radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, and nuclear medicine technology.
Drug advances, new isotopes, and tailored radiotherapies improve the accuracy and efficacy of treatment. Moreover, increased usage is also fueled by advancements in quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and radiopharmaceutical synthesis, which speed up production. These developments speed up market expansion.
Challenges: High Cost
High costs constrain the market for radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services because of costly raw materials, intricate production procedures, and stringent regulatory adherence. Additionally, radioisotopes have a short half-life, they need specialized facilities and complex logistics, which raises operating costs.
Furthermore, the production of radiopharmaceuticals is a capital-intensive sector that restricts market expansion and accessibility due to the need for highly qualified personnel, radiation safety precautions, and sophisticated quality control systems, limiting market growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO services market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of increased demand for nuclear medicine, a rise in cardiovascular and cancer cases, and significant expenditure in the research and development of radiopharmaceuticals.
Furthermore, government assistance, regulatory permits that facilitate market expansion, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure all benefit the region. Furthermore, the existence of top pharmaceutical firms, specialized CMOs, and ongoing developments in targeted radiotherapies propel market expansion in North America.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2472
Segmentation of Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market-
By Application-
• Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
• Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
By Type of Radioisotope-
• Technetium-99m
• Fluorine-18
• Leutetium-177
• Gallium-68
• Actinium-225
• Others
By Source of Manufacturing-
• Nuclear Reactors
• Cyclotrons
By Scale of Operation-
• Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By Therapeutic Area-
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Oncological Disorders
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results