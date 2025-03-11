Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market Growth Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Demand for Safe and Sterile Injectable Drug Delivery Systems
Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market – By Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics, Vaccines, Biosimilars, & Others), By Product Type (Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled syringes, Cartridges, & Others), By Material (Glass, Polymer, PVC, Others), By Packaging
Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market Size is valued at USD 13.28 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 18.85 Bn by the year 2031 at a 4.47% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global pharma parenteral packaging market are:
• Growing interest in injectable and biologics
• Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
• Technological developments
The following are the primary obstacles to the pharma parenteral packaging market's expansion:
• High manufacturing cost
• Strict regulations
• Shortages in the packaging industry for skilled personnel
Future expansion opportunities for the global pharma parenteral packaging market include:
• Growing focus on patient safety
• Rising demand for personalized treatments
• Increasing healthcare awareness
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to supportive government initiatives and technological advancements in parenteral packaging.
• The market for pharmaceutical parenteral packaging is driven by rising chronic diseases and the growing need for effective and safe medication delivery systems.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High production costs and strict regulations are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The pharma parenteral packaging is a market driven by the growing demand for injectable pharmaceuticals, particularly biologics, which need special packaging to guarantee patient safety and sterility. Additionally, technological developments in packaging materials, such as tamper-evident designs and prefilled syringes, also contribute to growth.
Strict government rules and the rise of self-injection and home healthcare are making more people want advanced and reliable parenteral packaging solutions. Furthermore, growing R&D expenditures and Government sustainability programs also help to fuel market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market:
• Adelphi Healthcare Packaging
• Akorn, Inc.
• Alcami Corporation, Inc.
• Ardena Holding NV
• Baxter International Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
• Berry Global Inc.
• Catalent Inc.
• Gerresheimer AG.
• Nipro Corporation
• PCI Pharma Services
• Schott AG
• SGD Pharma
• SiO2 Materials Science.
• Stevanato Group S.p.A
• Terumo Corporation
• UDG Healthcare Plc.
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• Ypsomed Holding AG
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Galapagos NV, which operates in the U.S. and Europe, partnered with Catalent, Inc., a leader in facilitating the development and provision of better treatments for patients worldwide, to support decentralized manufacturing for clinical studies of GLPG5101, Galapagos’ investigational CAR-T therapy for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma indications.
• In February 2025, Alcami Corporation greatly increased the cold, stability, and bespoke storage options at its brand-new, 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art pharmaceutical storage facility in Garner.
• In October 2024, Baxter International Inc., a world leader in injectable, anesthesia, and drug compounding, announced the introduction of five more injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States, bringing the total number of announced launches to ten.
Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders are driving the expansion of the pharmaceutical parenteral packaging market. Furthermore, there is a greater need for effective and safe parenteral packaging solutions because these illnesses frequently need long-term injectable therapies.
Moreover, packaging technologies like prefilled syringes and vials, which provide convenience, accuracy, and sterility for managing chronic diseases, are receiving more attention in an effort to guarantee patient compliance and safety.
Challenges: High Manufacturing Cost
High manufacturing costs are hindering the pharmaceutical parenteral packaging market’s expansion since sophisticated materials and customized package designs are sometimes needed for large investments. Additionally, sterile, tamper-evident, and prefilled packaging solutions require advanced technology, premium raw materials, and stringent quality control procedures, all of which raise manufacturing costs.
Furthermore, these considerations impact the cost of parenteral packaging options, which is challenging for smaller pharmaceutical businesses and will limit market growth in the upcoming years.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American pharma parenteral packaging market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is due to the presence of top pharmaceutical companies, the region’s sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and the rising need for injectables.
Furthermore, the need for specialist parenteral packaging solutions is further fueled by the increased incidence of chronic diseases and the expanding use of self-injection devices. Moreover, the region’s market is expanding due in part to advancements in packaging technologies and stringent regulatory requirements.
Segmentation of Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market-
By Drug Type-
• Small Molecules
• Biologics
• Vaccines
• Biosimilars
• Others
By Product Type-
• Bottles
• Ampoules
• Vials
• Prefilled Syringes
• Cartridges
• Others
By Material-
• Glass
• Polymer
• PVC
• Others
By Packaging Type-
• Small Volume Parenteral
• Large Volume Parenteral
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
