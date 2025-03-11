Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market Growth Forecast at 8.37% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 with Rising Demand for Imaging Technologies and Focused Treatment Solutions
Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Distribution by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Pharmaceutical Corporations), Radiopharmaceutical Types (PET Tracers, SPECT Tracers, Therapeutic Radiophar
The Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market Size is predicted to witness an 8.37% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO market are:
• Growing prevalence of cancer
• Growing interest in personalized treatment
• Advancements in radiopharmaceuticals
The following are the primary obstacles to the radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO market's expansion:
• High cost
• Inadequate infrastructure
• Shortages of skilled workers
Future expansion opportunities for the global radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO market include:
• Growing healthcare infrastructure
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Increased partnership with pharmaceutical industries
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to supportive government initiatives and technological advancements.
• The increasing incidence of cancer drives the market for radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO, the growing need for imaging technology improvements, focused treatment demand, and regulatory support.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High costs and strict regulations and standards are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
A radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO is a type of contract research Company that studies radiopharmaceuticals before they are put into clinical trials. The growing need for cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment options in cardiology, neurology, and oncology is propelling the market for radiopharmaceutical preclinical CROs.
Additionally, the demand for safer, more efficient treatments, advances in imaging technologies, and rising investments in radiopharmaceutical research are important contributing factors. Further propelling market expansion in this industry are the growing use of customized medicine and the requirement for thorough preclinical testing to meet regulatory requirements.
List of Prominent Players in the Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market:
• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
• Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
• Bioscan, Inc.
• Invicro (Konica Minolta)
• PerkinElmer, Inc.
• Siemens Healthineers
• IBA Radiopharma Solutions
• Covance, Inc. (Labcorp Drug Development)
• NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC
• PAREXEL International Corporation
• Eckert & Ziegler
• Jubilant Radiopharma
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Curium Pharma
• ImaginAb, Inc.
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024, Siemens Healthineers and the American Society of Radiologic Technicians (ASRT) will deepen their relationship to provide high-quality training for radiologic technicians, also known as radiographers, in underdeveloped nations worldwide.
• In February 2024, the UK Government’s Life Sciences Innovation Manufacturing Fund awarded Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited a prestigious grant to expand its viral vector and DNA manufacturing facilities by more than 8,000 square meters at its Gene Therapy CDMO in Liverpool, UK.
• In October 2024, Atley Solutions delivered and installed the first commercial unit at Minerva Imaging’s facilities in Denmark, following the regulatory approval and launch of the world’s first commercial module for making Astatine-211 (At-211) radiopharmaceuticals. With the release of the Atley C100, Atley Solutions has achieved a major technical and business milestone, solidifying its position as a world leader in commercial products and services for At-211 radiopharmaceuticals.
Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Technological Advancements
The market for preclinical CROs for radiopharmaceuticals is being driven by technological improvements that improve the development and effectiveness of these drugs. Moreover, new developments in imaging technologies, such as PET, increase the accuracy of therapeutic applications and diagnoses.
Additionally, more focused treatments are made possible by developments in radiotracer manufacturing and design, which enhances patient results. Furthermore, these technological advancements provide new prospects for personalized medicine and cutting-edge cancer treatments, expediting research procedures. These developments speed up market expansion.
Challenges: High Cost
The market for radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO is limited by high costs. Developing radiopharmaceuticals necessitates the use of costly specialized equipment, highly qualified personnel, and strict adherence to regulations. Furthermore, expensive materials with a short shelf life, such as radioactive isotopes, are used in the manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals.
These factors, along with the requirement for sophisticated infrastructure and technology, raise operating costs, making it more difficult for smaller businesses to enter the market and compete, limiting market growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American radiopharmaceutical preclinical CRO market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of significant investments in medical research, especially in the fields of cardiology, neurology, and oncology.
Additionally, preclinical testing is in high demand due to the region’s sophisticated healthcare system, presence of top pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory support for novel treatments. The market is also growing as a result of more CROs, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical corporations working together on radiopharmaceutical development to propel market expansion in North America.
Segmentation of Radiopharmaceutical Preclinical CRO Market-
By Organizing Size-
• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
• Large Pharmaceutical Corporations
By Radiopharmaceutical Types-
• PET Tracers
• SPECT Tracers
• Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals
By Services-
• Safety Assessment
• Bioanalytical Testing
• Dose Formulation
• Regulatory Affairs Support
By Therapeutic Area-
• Oncology
• Cardiology
• Neurology
• Others
By End-Users-
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Biotechnology Firms
• Academic Research Institutions
• Government Organizations
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
