Global Battery Management Systems Market is expected to reach US$ 28.4 billion by 2030
The Global Battery Management Systems Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The Global Battery Management Systems (BMS) market was valued at US$ 7.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 28.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for battery management solutions across various sectors, particularly in the automotive and renewable energy industries. The adoption of environmentally friendly and advanced vehicle technologies has accelerated the growth of BMS. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the push for sustainable battery technologies further bolster market expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫
Battery monitoring systems (BMS) play a crucial role in the renewable energy sector by enabling power control, efficient energy storage, and performance evaluation. These systems provide precise data, helping to identify and address power-related issues. The rising demand for battery monitoring systems in renewable energy applications enhances energy production optimization.
The adoption of renewable energy has increased by 7% compared to other fuel sources, with wind and solar PV accounting for two-thirds of the sector's growth. This significant expansion in renewable energy has encouraged key industry players to enhance BMS applications.
For example, on March 27, 2023, ARENQ partnered with RDL Technologies to advance battery monitoring systems. As part of a five-year collaboration, ARENQ will leverage RDL Technologies' IoT devices to monitor battery performance. RDL Technologies specializes in IoT products that facilitate cloud-based data management for battery systems.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The Battery Management Systems market is segmented based on By Type, By Battery Type, By Application, and By Region.
By Type: Motive Battery, Stationary Battery.
By Battery Type: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Nickel-based, Solid-state, Flow battery.
By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Renewable energy, Telecommunication, Military and Defense.
By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, projected to account for more than 60.5% of the global share during the forecast period. The region's growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and government initiatives supporting battery production. China leads the lithium-ion battery market, contributing nearly 80% of global production. Japan, South Korea, and Germany also exhibit rapid growth due to advancements in battery technologies and supportive government policies. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 5.9 million EVs were sold globally in 2022, with Asia-Pacific playing a significant role in this expansion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Leclanche
Lithium Balance
Hydrogenic Corporation
Eberspaecher Vectures
Storage Battery System.
Johnson Matthey
Linear Technology Corporation
BMS Powersafe.
Texas Instruments
NXP Semiconductors NV
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
February 14, 2022 – A Principal Engineer from Tsuda published a blog discussing a multi-cell evaluation lithium-ion battery kit integrated with a wireless battery management system (BMS). This packed battery set is designed for electric vehicles (EVs), providing power through multiple connected cells.
April 26, 2022 – Infineon Technologies introduced new battery management ICs, including TLE9012DQU and TLE9015DQU. These integrated circuits (ICs) enhance cell monitoring and cell balancing, offering advanced solutions for efficient battery management in automotive and industrial applications.
May 17, 2023 – Sensata Technologies launched the Compact Battery Management System (c-BMS24X), featuring advanced technology tailored for the automotive sector. This compact battery system delivers enhanced benefits, particularly for low-voltage electric vehicles, improving efficiency and performance.
