Collagen & Gelatin Market on the Rise – Trends, Growth & Future Outlook - 2024-2031
Collagen & Gelatin Market is estimated to reach growth at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2025 ) Market Overview
Collagen & Gelatin Market size was valued at US$ 5010.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7019.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Download Free Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/collagen-and-gelatin-market
Market Dynamics
The decline of collagen in the body with age contributes to chronic diseases like osteoporosis, joint pain, and cardiovascular issues, driving demand for collagen-based treatments. For instance, according to the CDC, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for 697,000 deaths in 2020.
Market Segment
By Product Type: Peptide, Gelatin
By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Cosmetic, Nutraceutical, Healthcare, Others
By Source: Bovine, Sheep, Porcine, Chicken, Marine, Others
Customize Your Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/collagen-and-gelatin-market
Market Geographical Share
North America leads the global collagen & gelatin market, with the U.S. experiencing strong growth due to rising chronic disease prevalence. South America is also expanding, driven by increased government and private R&D funding. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, particularly India and China, is witnessing rapid growth due to an aging population and increasing research on collagen & gelatin-based products, creating lucrative market opportunities.
Market Key Player
Rousselot, Collagen Solutions Plc, Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, LAPI GROUP SpA, Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V.
Collagen & Gelatin Market size was valued at US$ 5010.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 7019.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Download Free Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/collagen-and-gelatin-market
Market Dynamics
The decline of collagen in the body with age contributes to chronic diseases like osteoporosis, joint pain, and cardiovascular issues, driving demand for collagen-based treatments. For instance, according to the CDC, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for 697,000 deaths in 2020.
Market Segment
By Product Type: Peptide, Gelatin
By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Cosmetic, Nutraceutical, Healthcare, Others
By Source: Bovine, Sheep, Porcine, Chicken, Marine, Others
Customize Your Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/collagen-and-gelatin-market
Market Geographical Share
North America leads the global collagen & gelatin market, with the U.S. experiencing strong growth due to rising chronic disease prevalence. South America is also expanding, driven by increased government and private R&D funding. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, particularly India and China, is witnessing rapid growth due to an aging population and increasing research on collagen & gelatin-based products, creating lucrative market opportunities.
Market Key Player
Rousselot, Collagen Solutions Plc, Darling Ingredients Inc., Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, GELNEX, Holista Colltech Limited, LAPI GROUP SpA, Tessenderlo Group, Trobas Gelatine B.V.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results