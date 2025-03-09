The Future of Food Amino Acids: Market Growth, Innovations & Key Players
Global Food Amino Acids Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2025 ) Market Overview
The Global Food Amino Acids Market reached US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/food-amino-acids-market
Market Dynamics
Rising health consciousness is driving demand for amino acid-fortified foods, as consumers recognize their role in overall well-being. With growing interest in plant-based proteins, amino acid-rich alternatives are gaining popularity, especially among vegans. Manufacturers are innovating to meet this demand, such as Ulrick & Short's 2021 launch of "Complex 24," enhancing amino acid profiles in plant-based foods.
Market Segment
By Type: Lysine, Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Tryptophan, Others
By Source: Plant-based, Animal-based
By Application: Functional Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Others
Customize Your Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/food-amino-acids-market
Market Geographical Share
Asia-Pacific dominates the global food amino acids market, driven by a growing population, rising disposable incomes, and strong demand for nutrient-rich foods. Consumers increasingly invest in premium, fortified products, while traditional diets rich in plant-based proteins like soy and legumes align with the region’s shift toward plant-based nutrition. The expanding food and beverage sector further accelerates amino acid incorporation, reinforcing market growth.
Market Key Player
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Angus Chemical Co., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., and Novasep Holding SAS.
The Global Food Amino Acids Market reached US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/food-amino-acids-market
Market Dynamics
Rising health consciousness is driving demand for amino acid-fortified foods, as consumers recognize their role in overall well-being. With growing interest in plant-based proteins, amino acid-rich alternatives are gaining popularity, especially among vegans. Manufacturers are innovating to meet this demand, such as Ulrick & Short's 2021 launch of "Complex 24," enhancing amino acid profiles in plant-based foods.
Market Segment
By Type: Lysine, Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Tryptophan, Others
By Source: Plant-based, Animal-based
By Application: Functional Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Infant Nutrition, Others
Customize Your Sample:
https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/food-amino-acids-market
Market Geographical Share
Asia-Pacific dominates the global food amino acids market, driven by a growing population, rising disposable incomes, and strong demand for nutrient-rich foods. Consumers increasingly invest in premium, fortified products, while traditional diets rich in plant-based proteins like soy and legumes align with the region’s shift toward plant-based nutrition. The expanding food and beverage sector further accelerates amino acid incorporation, reinforcing market growth.
Market Key Player
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Angus Chemical Co., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., and Novasep Holding SAS.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results