Nutricosmetics Market Outlook: Growth Trends & Key Players to Watch
Global Nutricosmetics Market is expected reached at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2025 ) Market Overview
The Global Nutricosmetics Market reached USD 8.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 17.4 billion by 2031. The market is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
The growing geriatric population is driving the nutricosmetics market, fueled by rising health and beauty concerns and demand for minimally invasive treatments. The "beauty from within" trend is gaining traction, especially in developed economies. According to the UN, by 2050, 21% of the global population will be 60 or older, further boosting demand.
Market Segment
By Type: Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages
By Application: Skincare, Haircare, Nailcare
By Ingredient: Vitamins, Carotenoids, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Collagen Peptides, Probiotics, Others
Market Geographical Share
Asia-Pacific leads the global nutricosmetics market, driven by strong consumer demand, with Japan at the forefront due to innovation and an aging population—over 37 million people aged 65+ in 2021, projected to reach a third of the population by 2050. India is expected to see the fastest growth, fueled by rising demand for antioxidants, omega-3, probiotics, vitamins, and anti-aging supplements. Market expansion is supported by the rapid introduction of new products across the region.
Market Key Players
Gelita AG, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Vitabiotics Ltd., Origo Cosmeceuticals Private Ltd, GNC Holdings Inc, Sabinsa Cosmetics, Robis S.L.
