Global Acute Lung Injury Market: Trends, Growth & Future Outlook - 2024-2031
Acute Lung Injury Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
The rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases is driving the acute pulmonary injury market. In Europe, COPD cases are projected to increase by 35.2% by 2050, while asthma affects 300 million people globally, with 96% of deaths in low- and middle-income countries. Tobacco use remains a major contributor, with 22.3% of the global population using it, leading to over 8 million deaths annually.
Market Segment
By Therapy: Mechanical ventilation, Pharmacotherapy, Fluid management
By End-user: Hospitals, Clinics, Others
Market Geographical Share
Market Key Player
Altor BioScience Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Commence Bio, Inc., CompleGen, Inc., Histocell S.L., Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., Navigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Market Key Player
Altor BioScience Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Commence Bio, Inc., CompleGen, Inc., Histocell S.L., Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., Navigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
