Global Brewery Equipment Market: Trends, Growth, and Key Insights 2024-2031
The Global Brewery Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period 2024-2031.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The Global Brewery equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Brewery equipment includes various tools and machines essential for beer production. The increasing demand for beer, particularly craft beer, along with technological advancements in brewing processes, is driving the growth of the market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Beer offers a low-calorie alternative to other beverages and is rich in antioxidants. It also provides essential fiber, along with being a good source of vitamins B, B3, and B6. With its high silicon content, regular beer consumption can help strengthen bones and increase bone density. Studies have shown that beer consumption may lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimer's. Moderate beer intake has been linked to improved artery flexibility, enhancing blood flow throughout the body.
Beer also offers benefits when used as a hair wash, as it contains hops and malt, which promote hair growth and health. As a result, the demand for beer-based shampoos is driving growth in the brewery equipment market.
The number of breweries in the United States rose from 7,722 in 2018 to approximately 9,000 in 2020, marking a 16.5% increase.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Brewery Type: Macro brewery, Craft Brewery.
By Equipment Type: Macro brewery Equipment, Craft Brewery Equipment.
By Mode of Operation: Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic.
By Region: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
The Global Brewery equipment market is segmented into six regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Europe leads the global brewery equipment market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by a shift towards the consumption of low or no-alcohol beer as a substitute for traditional alcoholic beverages. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer company worldwide in 2019, reported sales of approximately 54.6 billion USD.
Beer consumption is linked to several health benefits, such as heart protection, kidney stone prevention, lower bad cholesterol, stronger bones, reduced stress, improved memory, and enhanced cognitive function. The demand for beer is further supported by the adoption of advanced, automated production equipment by brewing companies.
Germany led global beer consumption in 2019, with 82.9 million hectoliters, followed by the United Kingdom at 47.12 million hectoliters. In North America, the highest consumption is observed in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
The North American market is expected to grow positively due to rising beer consumption and an increasing focus on health. Organizations like The Brewers Association have contributed to this growth by supporting public barley and hops research, hop disease prevention, and hop aroma research, along with providing service grants to national and state-level affiliates.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
Alfa Laval
GEA Group
Krones Group
Paul Mueller
Praj Industries
Meura SA
Della Toffola
Criveller Group
Kaspar Schulz
Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd
