Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Trends, Growth, and Key Insights 2024-2031
The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The pharmaceutical packaging market is poised for strong growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. This market focuses on the packaging materials used to protect pharmaceuticals like medicines and preparations, ensuring they remain safe, uncontaminated, and retain their efficacy over time. Pharmaceutical packaging is categorized into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging, each serving a distinct role, from surrounding the product to facilitating its distribution and transit. Packaging is essential for product preservation, marketing, and ensuring proper information is provided to consumers.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫
The pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing investment sectors globally, driven by its essential role in preserving and improving human health. This growth is largely fueled by substantial funding for research and development (R&D) and an increase in consumer spending on retail pharmaceutical products, as a result of the rising incidence of diseases and the growing demand for medications worldwide. For example, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reports that retail pharmaceutical spending per person averages approximately US$ 564 across 37 OECD countries. Additionally, according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the global research-based pharmaceutical sector invests over US$ 149.8 million annually in R&D.
Pharmaceutical packaging plays a crucial role in protecting products from environmental factors like temperature and moisture, which can affect their quality and shelf life. This, along with the need to minimize damage during distribution, drives the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging market, complementing the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry and contributing significantly to its economic development. As a result, the pharmaceutical packaging sector can be considered a key market driver.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Type: Plastic Bottles, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled Inhalers, Blister Packs, Pouches & Strip Packs, Medication Tubes, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Prefilled Syringes, Others.
By Raw Material: Paper & Paperboards, Plastics & Polymers, Metals, Glass, Others.
By Drug Delivery Mode: Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, IV Drugs Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging.
By Application: Veterinary Vaccines, Drug Delivery.
By End-User: Government Agencies, Packaging Companies, Manufacturer.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: The region leads the global pharmaceutical packaging market, driven by numerous pharmaceutical companies, high healthcare spending, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The U.S. accounts for a significant portion of global pharmaceutical sales, further boosting the demand for packaging.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: The region is experiencing rapid growth, particularly due to its large population and high incidence of chronic diseases. This growth is supported by increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and an expanding healthcare infrastructure.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Although Europe holds a smaller share compared to North America and Asia-Pacific, it remains a significant player, driven by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and high healthcare investments.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:
The market features intense competition with both local and global players. Major companies include:
Berry Global Inc
McKesson Corporation
CCL Industries
3M
Gerresheimer AG
WestRock Company
Amcor plc
Mondi
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Robert Bosch GmbH
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
On October 8, 2020, Berry Global Group, Inc. announced its plans to invest in a state-of-the-art Reicofil R5 asset to expand its capacity for serving the rapidly growing healthcare markets in Asia.
On March 4, 2020, the company invested approximately US$ 30 million to boost the production capacity of ultra-high performance (UHP) machine and hand stretch films, which are essential for pharmaceutical applications at its North American location.
On September 21, 2020, Berry Global Group, Inc. partnered with Bhoomi to launch a 100% sugarcane-based bottle for their cold-pressed cane water elixir. This eco-friendly 12-ounce HDPE bottle is manufactured in Winchester, Virginia, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.
