Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to reach US$ 419.6 million by 2031.
The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing installation of photovoltaic (PV) technology and a growing emphasis on sustainable waste management. In 2023, the market reached US$ 155.5 million and is expected to grow to US$ 419.6 million by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth is driven by both the rise in the installation of PV modules and the need for efficient recycling systems to manage the growing volume of end-of-life solar panels.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐕 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: As the lifespan of PV modules is around 30 years, the surge in installations globally is leading to an increase in the number of panels reaching their end of life. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that by 2030, 1.7–8.0 million tons of PV waste could be generated globally, with a rise to 60-78 million tons by 2050.
𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Recycling is becoming a critical solution to address the volume of PV waste. The market is witnessing a growing focus on the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle.
𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐕 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: The cost of PV technology is declining, with projections suggesting it could drop to US$ 0.42 per watt by 2050, encouraging further growth in solar capacity, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Process: Mechanical, Laser, Thermal.
By Panel: Monocrystalline Silicon, Polycrystalline, Thin-Film, Amorphous.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Asia-Pacific: This region is driving the solar panel recycling market's growth, with China leading in solar adoption and recycling efforts. By 2040, China is expected to dispose of 250 GW of solar panels and 280 GW of wind turbines, necessitating robust recycling solutions.
India: India is also making significant strides with government initiatives like the inclusion of solar panels under the e-Waste Management Rules 2022. This regulatory push aims to increase awareness and drive recycling practices across the solar energy sector.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Recycle Solar Technologies
Silcontel
First Solar
Veolia
Reclaim PV
Echo Environmental
Silicontel Ltd
Cleanlites
Rinovasol Group
SMA Solar Technology
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
In June 2022, Solarcycle, a new startup, secured US$ 6.6 million in venture capital funding to pursue its ambitious goal of recycling 95% of high-value content from solar panels. This development comes as the U.S. solar industry is poised to accelerate solar panel installations, in line with the Biden administration's objective to transition the nation's electrical grid to 100% renewable power by 2035.
In July 2023, Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate, and Hamada, an Osaka-based industrial group, jointly established Rexia Corporation. Rexia focuses on providing solar panel recycling and reuse services in Japan, including the sale, purchase, and disposal of used solar panels. The company’s aim is to divert these panels from landfills and extend the lifespan of older panels.
In the same month, the research team at UNSW Sydney unveiled an environmentally friendly solar panel recycling process. This new method significantly enhances the recovery of valuable materials such as silver from photovoltaic (PV) panels. The patented sieving process seeks to address the growing issue of PV waste and improve recycling efficiency.
