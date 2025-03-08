Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Expansion Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Demand for Personalized Medicine
Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Others), By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025-2034
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 08, 2025 ) The Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Size is valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 10.5 Billion by the year 2034 at a 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the globally connected drug delivery devices market are:
• Increasing prevalence of chronic disease
• Increasing healthcare expenditure
• Developments in health technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the connected drug delivery devices market's expansion:
• High cost
• Strict regulatory compliance
• Rising data privacy issues
Future expansion opportunities for the global connected drug delivery devices market include:
• The growing market for personalized medicine
• Rising older population
• Patients’ growing consciousness and desire for real-time tracking
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The connected drug delivery devices industry is rising due to the increasing older population and the prevalence of long-term illness.
• Advances in digital health drive the market for connected drug delivery devices, the need for remote monitoring, innovation in technology, and better medication compliance.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high cost and strict regulations.
Market Analysis:
The market for connected drug delivery systems is being driven by the growing need for intelligent medication management due to the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, asthma, and cardiovascular disorders. Developments in AI, IoT, and digital health improve real-time medication adherence monitoring.
Additional factors driving market expansion include the growing use of telehealth and remote patient monitoring systems and governmental backing for digital therapies. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies’ investments in linked devices enhance healthcare efficiency and patient involvement, which speeds up market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market:
• BIOCORP
• Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D)
• Novo Nordisk
• Merck
• Pneuma Respiratory
• H&T Presspart
• Nemera
• Ypsomed Holdings
• Unolife Corporation
• Quio Technologies
• SHL Group
• Haselmeier Inc.
• Portal Instruments Inc.
• West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
• Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
• Amiko Digital Health Limited
• Cognita Labs
• DIAMESCO CO., Ltd.
• Eitan Medical (Q Core Medical Ltd.
• Avoset Health, Sorrel Medical)
• Enable Injections
• Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.
• Medtronic Plc
• Companion Medical
• Sorrel Medical
• Cohero Health, Inc.
• Propeller Health
• Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care
• Phillips-Medisize
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
• Noble International Inc.
• etectRx
• Aterica Inc.
• Findair Sp. Z o.
• Recipharm AB
• Aero Pump GmbH
• Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Novo Nordisk A/S and Valo Health, Inc. announced an expanded partnership to use Valo’s vast human dataset and artificial intelligence (AI)- powered computation to find and develop new treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
• In December 2024, Merck, a prominent scientific and technology corporation, unveiled a beta version of M-TrustTM, a secure cyber-physical trust platform designed to address the escalating problems of counterfeiting, product safety, and traceability.
• In March 2024, Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global leader in contract drug delivery development and manufacturing services and technology, and H&T Presspart, a market leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing respiratory drug delivery systems, are working together with Chiesi Group, an international biopharmaceutical and healthcare group that focuses on research, to set up a production line for dose counter (DC) and dose indicator (DI) devices.
Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
The market for connected drug delivery devices is being driven by rising healthcare costs, as both the public and private sectors invest in cutting-edge medical technologies to improve patient care.
Moreover, growing investments in smart medication delivery systems, digital health, and remote monitoring increase treatment adherence, lower hospitalization rates, and improve the management of chronic illnesses. Furthermore, rising investments in IoT-enabled devices, telemedicine, and AI-driven healthcare solutions hasten the global adoption of connected drug delivery technology.
Challenges: High Cost
High costs hamper the growth of the connected drug delivery devices market. Due to modern IoT-enabled, AI-driven devices necessitate costly R&D, manufacturing, and regulatory approvals. These expenses make smart drug delivery systems more expensive for both patients and medical professionals, particularly in underdeveloped areas.
Furthermore, even while demand for digital health and remote patient monitoring systems is rising, adoption is further constrained by reimbursement regulations and restricted insurance coverage, which is delaying market expansion.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America-connected drug delivery devices market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of improvements in digital health, a robust healthcare system, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.
Additionally, the market is expanding due to the growing need for remote patient monitoring, the increased deployment of IoT-enabled drug delivery systems, and favorable regulatory policies. North America is positioned as a major player in the worldwide market because of its high healthcare spending, investments made by the pharmaceutical industry, and technical advancements in AI-driven medication adherence solutions.
Segmentation of Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market-
By Product-
• Connected Inhalers
• Connected Auto-injectors
• Connected Needle-Free Injectors
• Connected Pen injectors
• Connected Insulin Pumps
• Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps
• Add-On Sensors
By Therapeutic Area-
• Metabolic Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Respiratory Disorders
• Others
By End-User-
• Hospital
• Clinics
• Homecare
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
