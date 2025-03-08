Live Biotherapeutic Product Market Report Highlighting Regional Growth Patterns and Market Segmentation by Product and Disease Indication
Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (VOWST (SER-109), REBYOTA, Visbiome, Other Pipeline Products), By Target Disease Indication, By Route Of Administration, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 08, 2025 ) The Live Biotherapeutic Product LBP Market is expected to grow at a 21.2 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.
Global Live Biotherapeutic Product Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market are:
• Increasing incidence of digestive disorders
• Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness
• Innovative technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market's expansion:
• High manufacturing cost
• Strict regulatory compliance
• Lack of infrastructure
Future expansion opportunities for the global live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market include:
• Increasing strategic partnerships with biotech companies
• A growing interest in customized treatment
• Increased investment in research and development
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market is expanding rapidly due to improvements in the study of the microbiome and rising spending on customized treatment.
• The market for live biotherapeutic products (LBP) is driven by technological developments, heightened awareness of healthcare, and supportive government policies.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high manufacturing cost.
Market Analysis:
The live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market is driven by growing demand for tailored medication, increased awareness of gut health, and developments in microbiome research. The market is expanding due to the rising incidence of immune-related disorders, metabolic diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders.
Furthermore, live biotherapeutic products (LBP) are a promising field in contemporary healthcare because of significant R&D investment, regulatory support for microbiome-based therapeutics, and the shift toward non-antibiotic treatments.
List of Prominent Players in the Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market:
• Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
• Microbiotica
• Enterome
• Destiny Pharma plc
• Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings
• AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc.
• Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc
• Ferring Pharmaceuticals
• Rebiotix Inc. (A Subsidiary of Ferring Pharmaceuticals)
• MaaT Pharma
• Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
• OxThera AB
• Pendulum Therapeutics
• Caelus Health
• Quorum Innovations
• Sanofi S.A
• DermBiont, Inc.
• EnteroBiotix Ltd
• YSOPIA Bioscience
• Winclove Probiotics
• TargEDys
• Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
• BiomX
• Biomica Ltd.
• Scioto Biosciences, Inc.
• Lactobio A/S
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Second Genome Therapeutics
• Johnson and Johnson Inc.
• Kaleido Biosciences Inc.
• OptiBiotix Health Plc
• PureTech Health Plc
• Immuron Limited
• Naked Biome
• Synthetic Biologics
• ExeGi Pharma
• Nexbiome
• Mybiotics Pharma LTD.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Microbiotica, a clinical-stage biopharma company that is creating a pipeline of oral precision microbiome medications known as live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), presented new information at the Keystone Symposia “Human Microbiome.
• In December 2024, DermBiont, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provided updates on its development pipeline. These included the completion of enrollment in a Phase 2b clinical trial of SM-020 gel 1.0% for the treatment of SKs and expected clinical milestones. Vermont is developing targeted topical therapeutics to address patient needs in three of the most commonly diagnosed dermatological indications.
• In September 2024, to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma, Enterome, a clinical-stage company that is creating first-in-class immunomodulatory medications for solid and liquid cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary Mimicry platform, announced the database lock of its Phase 2 study of EO2401 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab) +/—an anti-VEGF therapy (bevacizumab).
Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Incidence of Digestive Disorders
One of the main factors propelling the live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market is the rising prevalence of intestinal microbiota abnormalities and digestive illnesses.
The need for treatments based on the microbiota is growing as gastrointestinal disorders become more common. Moreover, LBPs provide tailored, non-antibiotic therapies that improve patient outcomes by restoring gut health. Market expansion is further accelerated by rising awareness and research on the gut microbiota, which further encourages adoption.
Challenges: High Manufacturing Cost
One significant barrier to market expansion because of the high cost of manufacturing. The development of microbiome-based treatments raises production costs since it requires specialized facilities, sophisticated bioprocessing methods, and stringent quality control procedures.
Furthermore, LBPs are less available due to additional expenses associated with clinical studies, regulatory compliance, and storage restrictions. Moreover, despite the rising need for treatments that target the microbiome, these financial obstacles restrict development and uptake, which slows market growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American live biotherapeutic product (LBP) market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the growing demand for personalized therapy, the incidence of digestive problems, and developments in microbiome research. Moreover, strong R&D expenditures and a thriving biotech sector all contribute to market growth.
The region’s leadership in LBP development is also a result of expanded clinical trials, rising consumer awareness of gut health, and partnerships between biotech and pharmaceutical businesses, ensuring North America’s place as an important marketplace.
Segmentation of Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) Market-
By Product-
• VOWST (SER-109)
• REBYOTA
• Visbiome
• Other Pipeline Products
By Target Disease Indication-
• Recurrent C. Difficile Infection
• Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
• Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
• Antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD)
• Pouchitis
• Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE)
• Graft Versus Host Disease
• Necrotizing Enterocolitis
• Primary Hyperoxaluria
• Others
By Route of Administration-
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Oral Therapeutics
• Rectal Therapeutics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
