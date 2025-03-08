Companion Animal Digital Technology Market Forecast 2024-2031: Increasing Demand for Smart Pet Care Solutions and Wearable Health Trackers
Companion Animal Digital Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type Of Service (Telemedicine, Telehealth, Reminder applications, Trackers, Wearables, Platform Market Places), By Animal Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
Global Companion Animal Digital Technology Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global companion animal digital technology market are:
• Growing animal ownership
• Rising disposable income
• Technological advancements
The following are the primary obstacles to the companion animal digital technology market's expansion:
• High cost of technology
• Strict regulatory compliance
• Limited awareness and rising data privacy issues
Future expansion opportunities for the global companion animal digital technology market include:
• Increasing the number of animal-related online marketplaces
• Growing health and wellness awareness
• Rising demand for sustainable pet care products
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The companion animal digital technology industry is rising due to growing awareness regarding animal diseases and rising disposable income.
• The market for companion animal digital technology is driven by rising needs for animal disease prevention, increasing pet ownership, technological advancements, and growing health awareness.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high cost of technology and strict regulations.
Market Analysis:
Companion animal digital technology is in high demand because animal owners place a greater emphasis on the convenience, health, and well-being of their animals. Moreover, smart feeding systems, telemedicine services, and wearable health trackers are examples of innovations that offer individualized care, real-time monitoring, and user-friendliness.
Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and the growing trend of pet humanization are driving demand for cutting-edge, tech-driven solutions that improve the entire animal care experience.
List of Prominent Players in the Companion Animal Digital Technology Market:
• AVID Identification Systems
• Datamars, Inc.
• EIDAP Inc.
• Findster
• FitBark
• Gibi Technologies
• Link AKC
• Loc8tor
• Marco Polo
• Microchip4Solutions Inc.
• Nuzzle
• PawPrint
• Pethealth Inc.
• PetPace
• PetSafe
• Sure Petcare (SureFlap Ltd)
• Tractive
• Trovan, Ltd.
• Whistle (Tagg)
• WUF
• 11 PETS LTD.
• DogLog
• Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co.)
• Pawprint Inc.
• PetCare
• PetDesk
• V2P2 LLC
• VetCheck
• Virtual Recall
• VitusVet
• Dogstar Life
• Dogtra
• EYENIMAL
• Felcana
• FitBark
• Garmin International, Inc.
• GoPro (Fetch)
• I4C Innovations
• INUPATHY, Inc.
• Kyon
• Milkline
• PetPace
• Pitpatpet Ltd.
• Scollar, Inc.
• TekVet Technologies Co.
• Tractive
• Whistle Labs
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Datamars, a world leader in intelligent animal management solutions, purchased Pulse NeedleFree Systems, Inc. This trailblazing business specializes in needle-free injection technology for the animal health sector.
• In February 2025, S&P Global Animal Health named the injectable formulation of BRAVECTO® the 2024 Best New Companion Animal Product. This announcement was made by Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA. It provides more flea and tick protection than any other systemic treatment presently available. It is the first and only parasiticide that can protect dogs against fleas and ticks for a whole year with a single dose.
• In January 2025, FitBark and Elanco are pleased to announce a partnership. Elanco is a world leader in creating and promoting cutting-edge products that improve the health of companion animals. Due to the partnership, FitBark and Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) are combined in a few U.S. veterinary clinics.
Companion Animal Digital Technology Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Disposable Income
The market for companion animal digital technology is being driven by rising disposable income as animal owners become more prepared to spend money on high-end goods and services for their animals.
Additionally, consumers with more disposable income are embracing cutting-edge animal care innovations such as automated feeding systems, wearable, and health monitoring gadgets. Moreover, this pattern supports the market’s expansion by reflecting a rising need for creative solutions that enhance animal convenience, health, and well-being.
Challenges: High Cost of Technology
The high cost of technology is challenging the market for digital technology for companion animals. Many cutting-edge products and services, like wearable, smart collars, and health trackers, are out of reach for pet owners on a tight budget.
Moreover, this prevents broad acceptance, particularly in developing nations or among consumers hesitant to spend money on high-end animal care items. Affordability is, therefore, still a major obstacle to market expansion.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American companion animal digital technology market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is a result of the prevalence of animal ownership, rising disposable income, and rising pet health awareness.
Market expansion is further accelerated by the region’s robust technology infrastructure and significant demand for cutting-edge pet care products, including wearable, health monitoring equipment, and telemedicine services. Additionally, the industry is growing because pet owners are willing to spend money on high-end goods is also driving the region's growth.
Segmentation of Companion Animal Digital Technology Market-
By Service Type-
• Telemedicine
• Telehealth
• Reminder applications
• Trackers
• Wearables
• Platform Market Places
By Technology-
• Dogs
• Equine
• Cats
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
