Material Informatics Market Growth Driven by AI, Machine Learning, and Rising Demand for Advanced Materials
Material Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, Material Science, Manufacturing, Food Science, Energy, Others), By Material Type (Elements, Chemicals, Others), By Technique (Digital Annealer,
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 08, 2025 ) Material Informatics Market Size is valued at USD 125.1 Mn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 425.9 Mn by the year 2031 at a 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Material Informatics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2305
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global material informatics market are:
• Increasing need for advanced materials
• Supportive government initiatives
• Technological developments
The following are the primary obstacles to the material informatics market's expansion:
• High initial cost
• Strict regulations and rising data privacy issues
• Lack of expertise
Future expansion opportunities for the global material informatics market include:
• Growing creation of environmentally friendly materials
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Rising industrialization
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to a rising focus on technological advancements and innovation.
• The market for material informatics is driven by the increasing need for sustainability technologies, their integration with IoT technology, and rising expenditures on R&D activities.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High starting costs and strict regulations are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The market for material informatics is being propelled by the growing need for sustainable, sophisticated materials in sectors including energy, automotive, and aerospace. Additionally, data analytics, AI, and machine learning technologies are improving performance, lowering development costs, and facilitating quicker and more precise material discovery.
Furthermore, material informatics is a vital instrument for material science innovation, as the emphasis on sustainability and the desire for environmentally friendly materials further stimulate market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Material Informatics Market:
• Polymerize
• Alpine Electronics Inc.
• Phaseshift Technologies
• Nutonian Inc.
• Schrodinger
• Citrine Informatics
• Materials Zone Ltd.
• BASF
• Kebotix
• AI Materia
• Tilde Materials Informatics
• NobleAI
• Nutonian Inc.
• MAT3RA
• MaterialsDesign
• Hitachi High-Tech
• Dassault Systems
• Alloyed
• Exponential Technologies (Xt)
• Innophore
• Intellegens
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In December 2024, Citrine Informatics announced that the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has chosen to provide $300,000 in funding to the company. This funding is part of the Creating Hardened And Durable Fusion First Wall Incorporating Centralized Knowledge program, which aims to develop next-generation materials to strengthen the first wall surrounding the fusion core of the fusion power plant by exploring promising alloy design space and manufacturing processes.
• In February 2025, Meraxis and Polymerize form a strategic alliance to promote AI-powered materials development in the EU.
• In September 2024, Sion Power Corporation signed a multi-year contract with Citrine Informatics to use the Citrine Platform for AI-guided product development. The collaboration aims to produce next-generation battery products by digitizing R&D and product development processes.
Material Informatics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Need for Advanced Materials
The market for material informatics is expanding due to the industry’s growing need for more durable, lightweight, and high-performing materials. Specialized materials that can endure harsh environments, increase productivity, and lower prices are needed for applications in renewable energy, automotive, and aerospace.
Moreover, by using data-driven methods, material informatics speeds up the discovery and creation of these materials, assisting industries in meeting the increasing demands for performance and innovation.
Challenges: High Starting Cost
High starting costs constrain the market for material informatics because deploying cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics necessitates a large investment in software, infrastructure, and qualified personnel.
Furthermore, the initial financial burden is increased by the setup of the required data-gathering systems and the guarantee of data quality. Additionally, the high prices discourage startups or smaller businesses from implementing material informatics solutions, which hinders the market's growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American material informatics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of substantial R&D expenditures, advances in AI and machine learning technology, and an emphasis on innovation in sectors like energy, material science, and aerospace.
Furthermore, a strong technological infrastructure and rising demand for high-performance and sustainable materials boost the region’s market expansion in the coming years.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2305
Segmentation of Material Informatics Market-
By Application-
• Chemical and Pharmaceuticals
• Material Science
• Manufacturing
• Food Science
• Energy
• Others
By Material Type-
• Elements
• Chemicals
• Others
By Technique-
• Digital Annealer
• Deep Tensor
• Statistical Analysis
• Genetic Algorithm
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Material Informatics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2305
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global material informatics market are:
• Increasing need for advanced materials
• Supportive government initiatives
• Technological developments
The following are the primary obstacles to the material informatics market's expansion:
• High initial cost
• Strict regulations and rising data privacy issues
• Lack of expertise
Future expansion opportunities for the global material informatics market include:
• Growing creation of environmentally friendly materials
• Increasing investments in research and development
• Rising industrialization
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to a rising focus on technological advancements and innovation.
• The market for material informatics is driven by the increasing need for sustainability technologies, their integration with IoT technology, and rising expenditures on R&D activities.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• High starting costs and strict regulations are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
The market for material informatics is being propelled by the growing need for sustainable, sophisticated materials in sectors including energy, automotive, and aerospace. Additionally, data analytics, AI, and machine learning technologies are improving performance, lowering development costs, and facilitating quicker and more precise material discovery.
Furthermore, material informatics is a vital instrument for material science innovation, as the emphasis on sustainability and the desire for environmentally friendly materials further stimulate market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Material Informatics Market:
• Polymerize
• Alpine Electronics Inc.
• Phaseshift Technologies
• Nutonian Inc.
• Schrodinger
• Citrine Informatics
• Materials Zone Ltd.
• BASF
• Kebotix
• AI Materia
• Tilde Materials Informatics
• NobleAI
• Nutonian Inc.
• MAT3RA
• MaterialsDesign
• Hitachi High-Tech
• Dassault Systems
• Alloyed
• Exponential Technologies (Xt)
• Innophore
• Intellegens
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
Recent Developments:
• In December 2024, Citrine Informatics announced that the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has chosen to provide $300,000 in funding to the company. This funding is part of the Creating Hardened And Durable Fusion First Wall Incorporating Centralized Knowledge program, which aims to develop next-generation materials to strengthen the first wall surrounding the fusion core of the fusion power plant by exploring promising alloy design space and manufacturing processes.
• In February 2025, Meraxis and Polymerize form a strategic alliance to promote AI-powered materials development in the EU.
• In September 2024, Sion Power Corporation signed a multi-year contract with Citrine Informatics to use the Citrine Platform for AI-guided product development. The collaboration aims to produce next-generation battery products by digitizing R&D and product development processes.
Material Informatics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Need for Advanced Materials
The market for material informatics is expanding due to the industry’s growing need for more durable, lightweight, and high-performing materials. Specialized materials that can endure harsh environments, increase productivity, and lower prices are needed for applications in renewable energy, automotive, and aerospace.
Moreover, by using data-driven methods, material informatics speeds up the discovery and creation of these materials, assisting industries in meeting the increasing demands for performance and innovation.
Challenges: High Starting Cost
High starting costs constrain the market for material informatics because deploying cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics necessitates a large investment in software, infrastructure, and qualified personnel.
Furthermore, the initial financial burden is increased by the setup of the required data-gathering systems and the guarantee of data quality. Additionally, the high prices discourage startups or smaller businesses from implementing material informatics solutions, which hinders the market's growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American material informatics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of substantial R&D expenditures, advances in AI and machine learning technology, and an emphasis on innovation in sectors like energy, material science, and aerospace.
Furthermore, a strong technological infrastructure and rising demand for high-performance and sustainable materials boost the region’s market expansion in the coming years.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2305
Segmentation of Material Informatics Market-
By Application-
• Chemical and Pharmaceuticals
• Material Science
• Manufacturing
• Food Science
• Energy
• Others
By Material Type-
• Elements
• Chemicals
• Others
By Technique-
• Digital Annealer
• Deep Tensor
• Statistical Analysis
• Genetic Algorithm
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results