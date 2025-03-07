Global Bone Broth Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 2.8 billion by 2031.
Global Bone Broth Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Bone Broth Market reached USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 2.8 billion by 2031. The market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Obesity and Diabetes Rates Fuel Growth in the Bone Broth Market
The global bone broth market is expanding, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 537 million adults (ages 20-79) were living with diabetes in 2021, a number projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Notably, three out of four adults with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries, highlighting the widespread need for dietary solutions that support overall health.
Bone broth is gaining popularity due to its numerous health benefits, particularly for individuals with metabolic disorders. It contains gelatin, a hydrophilic colloid that aids in digestion by attracting and retaining fluids, including digestive enzymes.
Additionally, it provides chondroitin sulfates and glucosamine, which help reduce joint pain and inflammation, making it beneficial for those with obesity-related joint issues. Furthermore, its high calcium and magnesium content supports bone strength and overall skeletal health.
As consumers seek nutrient-dense, functional foods to manage diabetes, obesity, and joint health, the demand for bone broth is expected to rise, driving significant market growth in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Nature (Conventional, Organic)
• By Source (Chicken, Beef, Fish)
• By Application (Fortified Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements)
• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Cultural Diversity and Culinary Traditions Drive Bone Broth Market Growth in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the global bone broth market in 2022, driven by increasing health awareness and a strong tradition of bone broth consumption across the region. Consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritional benefits of bone broth, including its collagen, amino acids, and mineral content, which support joint health, digestion, and overall well-being.
According to Business World, 40% of Indian consumers are willing to pay a premium for health and wellness-focused products, reflecting a broader shift towards functional foods in the region. This growing demand is further supported by Asia-Pacific’s rich culinary heritage, where bone broth has been an integral part of traditional diets for centuries.
Each country in the region has its own variations of bone broth, incorporating local ingredients and unique flavors that align with consumer preferences and cultural traditions. This diversity in preparation styles not only enhances its appeal but also fuels market growth, as manufacturers cater to regional tastes and health-conscious consumers.
With increasing consumer interest in natural and functional foods, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a key driver of the global bone broth market in the coming years.
Major Global Players
• Bare Bones Broth Co
• LonoLife
• Bonafide Provisions,
• Erie Bone Broth
• Kettle & Fire, Inc
• Left Coast Performance
• Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC
• Nutraholics,
• Ancient Brands LLC.,
• Del Monte Foods Inc.
Recent Developments
• In January 2023, FOND Bone Broth launched Land to Market-verified regenerative Bone Broth.
• In July 2021, Kettle & Fire, a bone broth company, launched its first bone broth line using bones sourced from regenerative farms.
