Central Venous Catheters Market is estimated to reach US$ 3,760.83 million by 2031
Central Venous Catheters Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2025 ) Central Venous Catheters Market size was valued US$ 1,994.72 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3,760.83 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
High Costs and Complications of Central Venous Catheters May Restrain Market Growth
The high cost of central venous catheters (CVCs), along with the increasing adoption of alternative vascular access devices, is expected to hinder market growth. Additionally, complications associated with CVCs including vein damage, pulmonary and cardiac issues, device dysfunction, and catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) pose significant challenges to widespread adoption.
A study published in the British Medical Journal highlighted the risks associated with CVC use. Data from 215 intensive care units (ICUs) in the UK, collected over 20 months, reported a mean CVC bloodstream infection (CVC-BSI) rate of 2 per 1,000 catheter days. The rising concern over infection risks and patient safety has led to a shift toward alternative vascular access solutions, further restraining the CVC market.
As healthcare providers seek cost-effective and safer alternatives, the growth of the central venous catheter market may face challenges in the forecast period.
Market Segments
• By Property Type (Antimicrobial Coated, Non-antimicrobial coated)
• By Product Type (Tunneled, Non-tunneled)
• By Design Type (Single-Lumen, Double-Lumen, Triple-Lumen, Multi-Lumen)
• By Material Composition Type (Soft, Rigid)
• By Application (Jugular Vein Cannulation, Subclavian Vein Cannulation, Femoral Vein Cannulation)
• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty clinics)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Dominates the Global Central Venous Catheters Market
North America holds the largest market share in the global central venous catheters (CVCs) market, accounting for over 40% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to advanced medical infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and end-stage renal disease.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, national cancer treatment expenditures reached approximately $156 billion by 2020, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced medical interventions, including CVCs.
Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that in 2020, around 150 million intravenous catheters were purchased in the U.S., with 5 million specifically used by oncology patients.
With a growing geriatric population and continued investment in healthcare innovations, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the CVC market throughout the forecast period.
Key Market Players
• AngioDynamics,
• B.Braun,
• Becton Dickinson Company,
• C.R. Bard,
• Edwards Lifesciences,
• Medtronic Plc,
• Teleflex,
• Terumo Corporation,
• Smiths medical.
Recent Developments
• In Feb 2022, Interrad Medical, a private company of medical devices, and Eloquest Healthcare announced their strategic partnership to expand SecurAcath sales in U.S.
• In Feb 2022, Medtronic announced U.S. FDA approved Freezor and Freezor Xtra cardiac cryoablation focal catheters. These are the first ablation catheters approved by FDA for the treatment of pediatric atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia.
