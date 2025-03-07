Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Size, Growth Insights and Report 2024-2031
Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Driver
Rising FDA Approvals for Cervical Cancer Drugs Fuel Market Growth
The increasing number of FDA approvals for cervical cancer treatments is expected to drive significant market expansion. Regulatory advancements have accelerated the availability of innovative therapies, offering new hope for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
For instance, on September 20, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to tisotumab vedotin-tftv (Tivdak, Seagen Inc.), a tissue factor-directed antibody-drug conjugate, for adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have experienced disease progression after chemotherapy.
Shortly after, on October 13, 2021, Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, received FDA approval in combination with chemotherapy—with or without bevacizumab for patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1), based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 trial results.
Beyond drug approvals, global initiatives are also playing a crucial role in advancing cervical cancer treatment and prevention. The United Nations Task Force on Non-Communicable Diseases, comprising seven UN agencies, has launched a Joint Programme to prevent and control cervical cancer, providing leadership and technical assistance to governments and healthcare partners worldwide.
These regulatory milestones and global initiatives are expected to fuel continued market growth, improving access to cutting-edge cervical cancer treatments in the forecast period.
Market Segments
• By Type of Cancer (Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Adenosquamous Carcinoma),
• By Treatment (Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Combined Therapy)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market
North America holds the largest share in the global cervical cancer treatment market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is driven by a rising patient population, increased adoption of advanced therapies, and greater accessibility to innovative treatments.
According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021, with 608,570 cancer-related deaths. In 2022 alone, an estimated 14,100 new cases of invasive cervical cancer were reported, leading to 4,280 fatalities. This rising disease burden has intensified demand for effective cervical cancer treatments in the region.
Regulatory advancements have further strengthened the market. On September 20, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv), developed by Seagen Inc. and Genmab A/S. TIVDAK is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for treating recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in patients experiencing disease progression after chemotherapy. The drug was approved under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program, with continued approval contingent on confirmatory clinical trial results.
With strong regulatory support, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a growing focus on cervical cancer treatment, North America is poised to lead the market, ensuring better patient outcomes and driving further innovations in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
• F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG,
• Merck & Co., Inc.,
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC,
• Allergan PLC,
• Pfizer, Inc.,
• Biocon Ltd.,
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,
• AstraZeneca PLC,
• CooperSurgical, Inc.,
• Ethicon, Inc.,
• Eli Lilly & Co.,
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
