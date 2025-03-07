Global Neural Stem Cells Market is expected to reach US$ 948.24 million by 2031
Global Neural Stem Cells Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2025 ) Global Neural Stem Cells Market reached US$ 431.36 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 948.24 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Driving Neural Stem Cell Market Growth
The rising incidence of neurological disorders is a key factor propelling the growth of the neural stem cells market. As the global population ages, the number of individuals affected by neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis continues to climb, fueling demand for advanced treatment options, including neural stem cell therapies.
For instance, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number projected to reach 13 million by 2050. This growing burden has intensified research efforts into regenerative therapies, particularly neural stem cell-based treatments aimed at repairing or regenerating damaged brain tissue.
Similarly, Parkinson’s disease is on the rise. A 2022 study backed by the Parkinson’s Foundation found that approximately 90,000 people are diagnosed with the disease annually in the U.S. a 50% increase from previous estimates. As the demand for effective treatments to slow disease progression and restore lost motor function grows, neural stem cell therapies are being explored for their potential to replace degenerated neurons and improve patient outcomes.
Market Segments
• By Type (Human Neural Stem Cells, Animal Derived Neural Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells)
• By Application (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Traumatic Brain Injury, Schizophrenia, Epilepsy, Others)
• By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutions and Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia Pacific Leads Growth in the Neural Stem Cells Market
The Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for neural stem cells, driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease burdens, and increasing demand for advanced treatment options. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in healthcare challenges, fueling the need for innovative regenerative therapies, including neural stem cells.
Several nations in the region are making significant strides in stem cell research. China, Japan, and South Korea have become key hubs for stem cell advancements, with China ranking among the global leaders in stem cell research and clinical trials. The Chinese Stem Cell Society actively promotes regenerative medicine, supported by substantial government funding aimed at accelerating breakthroughs in neural stem cell applications.
Japan is also at the forefront of regenerative medicine, bolstered by regulatory initiatives such as the 2014 Regenerative Medicine Promotion Law. This legislation streamlines the approval process for stem cell therapies, positioning Japan as one of the most progressive markets in the Asia Pacific region for stem cell innovation and clinical adoption.
Key Market Players
• Athersys, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• STEMCELL Technologies
• Merck KGaA
• Axol Bioscience Ltd.
• iXCells Biotechnologies
• ALSTEM,
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Alomone Labs
• Lifeline Cell Technology
