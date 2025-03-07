Radioligand Therapy Market Growth Driven by Increasing Cancer Prevalence and Advancements in Precision Medicine
Radioligand Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Target(Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen, Cancerous bone lesions, Somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2)), By Indications, By Products, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2025 ) The Radioligand Therapy Market Size is valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 2.8 Billion by the year 2031 at a 5.60% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Radioligand Therapy Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Radioligand Therapy market are:
• Increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological disorders driving the demand for targeted therapies.
• Advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and imaging technologies enhancing treatment precision and efficacy.
• Growing investment in research and development of novel radioligand therapies by biopharma companies.
The following are the primary obstacles to the Radioligand Therapy market's expansion:
• High cost of radioligand therapy limits accessibility and affordability for patients.
• Limited availability of specialized infrastructure and trained professionals for administering treatments.
• Regulatory challenges and long approval processes for new radioligand therapies delay market growth.
Future expansion opportunities for the global Radioligand Therapy market include:
• Growing demand for targeted cancer treatments drives opportunities in expanding radioligand therapy applications.
• Advancements in precision medicine and personalized treatment options enhance radioligand therapy adoption.
• Expansion into emerging markets with increasing healthcare investments and rising cancer incidences.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Radioligand therapy is gaining traction due to its targeted treatment approach for cancer.
• The market is experiencing growth driven by advancements in radiopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high treatment costs and limited reimbursement policies.
Market Analysis:
The Radioligand Therapy market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in precision medicine and the rising prevalence of cancer. Targeted therapies, including radioligands, are gaining traction for their ability to deliver localized treatment with reduced side effects.
Increased research and development investments, along with favorable regulatory approvals, contribute to the market's expansion. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and the need for specialized infrastructure could limit wider adoption.
List of Prominent Players in the Radioligand Therapy Market:
• Clovis Oncology
• Curium Pharma
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
• Novartis AG
• Molecular Partners
• Pfizer Inc.
• Eli Lilly and Company (POINT Biopharma Global Inc.)
• Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Telix Pharmaceuticals
• Lantheus Holdings Inc.
• Bayer AG
• ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
• Precirix
• Radio Medix
• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2024, Novartis AG announced its agreement to acquire Mariana Oncology, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. Mariana Oncology specializes in developing innovative radioligand therapies (RLTs) aimed at addressing cancers with significant unmet patient needs.
• In May 2024, Bayer AG announced the start of a Phase I first-in-human clinical study for 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium, a next-generation targeted alpha therapy. This investigational drug labeled with actinium-225 and featuring a novel PSMA-targeting molecule with a customized albumin-binding moiety, aims to enhance therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side effects in normal organs such as salivary glands.
• In December 2023, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and POINT Biopharma Global Inc. announced statistically significant topline results from the pivotal phase 3 SPLASH study evaluating the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy (RLT), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) after progression on an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI).
Radioligand Therapy Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Neurological Disorders Driving the Demand for Targeted Therapies
The increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological disorders is a key driver for the Radioligand Therapy market, as it creates a significant demand for targeted therapies. Radioligand therapy offers a highly focused treatment approach by delivering radioactive substances directly to cancer cells or affected tissues, minimizing damage to healthy cells.
As cancer and neurological conditions like Alzheimer's and prostate cancer continue to rise globally, healthcare providers are increasingly turning to this innovative treatment. Its effectiveness in treating hard-to-reach tumors and offering personalized, less invasive alternatives positions radioligand therapy as a promising solution, thereby fueling market growth.
Challenges: High Cost of Radioligand Therapy Limits Accessibility and Affordability for Patients
The high cost of radioligand therapy limits its accessibility and affordability, hindering its widespread adoption in the market. The specialized nature of the therapy, including the need for advanced equipment and trained professionals drives up the treatment costs. Many patients, particularly in low- and middle-income regions, may struggle to afford the therapy, despite its potential effectiveness in targeting specific cancers.
This cost barrier limits patient access, reducing the overall market potential. Additionally, healthcare systems and insurance companies may not fully cover these treatments, further restricting the market's growth and limiting its reach to a broader population.
North America Is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the Radioligand Therapy market during the forecast period due to increasing investment in healthcare innovation and the growing prevalence of cancer.
The region benefits from strong R&D activities, with numerous pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions working on advancing radioligand therapies. Additionally, favorable regulatory environments and reimbursement policies promote the adoption of these therapies.
Rising awareness of targeted cancer treatments, along with the increasing demand for personalized medicine, further accelerates market growth. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and clinical trial support also contributes to this rapid growth.
Segmentation of Radioligand Therapy Market-
By Isotope-
• Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)
• Actinium-225 (Ac-225)
• Iodine-131 (I-131)
• Other Isotopes
By Target-
• Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen
• Ki 67 Expression and Grading
• Cytochrome P450 17A1 Inhibitor
By Indication-
• Prostate Cancer
• Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs)
• Others
By End User-
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Cancer Treatment Centers
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
